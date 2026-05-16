How to Watch Rangers, Jacob deGrom Duel Astros: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers need their ace to have a big day. Some offensive juice would be nice, too.

The Rangers (21-23) could have been .500 going into Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. Friday’s starter, Jack Leiter, had an impressive start, going seven innings and allowing three hits and one earned run.

But the Rangers’ offense was mystified by Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti, who was Leiter’s equal on Friday. The Rangers managed just one hit the entire game as the Houston starter carried a no-hitter into the seventh.

Texas continues to tread water in the American League West Division face. The loss put the Rangers two games back of the Athletics in the division, as the A’s won on Friday. Texas will need to win both games this series just to get back to .500 for the season.

Houston (18-28) remained six games back of the Athletics and is desperate to keep winning, especially against their rivals in the Silver Boot Series.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Kai-Wei Teng. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Time: 6:10 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-2, 2.62) vs. Astros: RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-3, 3.12)

deGrom is starting to give the Rangers the kind of length they need in the rotation. He’s pitched at least six innings in each of his last three starts and against the Chicago Cubs last weekend he was at his most dominant. He threw seven innings, giving up three hits without allowing an earned run or walk. He also struck out 10 hitters. In six of his last seven starts he’s allowed no more than one earned run.

Teng has been pressed into service as a starter as the Astros are dealing with a myriad of injuries. He last threw on Sunday against Cincinnati, as he went three innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs as he took the loss. He walked one and struck out one. He threw 63 pitches, his most of the season, and has gotten extra rest. Teng started several games for San Francisco last year and got up to 85 pitches in one start. But he never worked more than five innings.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).