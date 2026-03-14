Intense Arizona Heat Causes Rangers Spring Training Game Adjustments

The Texas Rangers are coming down the stretch of spring training, and the good news is most of their remaining games will be broadcast back home to Dallas-Fort Worth. But, due to intense heat in Arizona, some of those game times have changed.

Arizona is expecting unseasonably warm temperatures as the thermometer will hit triple digits earlier than locals expect. Due to that, the Rangers have already moved two home games in Surprise, Ariz., to late afternoon or evening slots to avoid the heat next week. Many other Cactus League teams are doing the same.

The game time changes are for Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, and for Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Both games will now begin at 8:05 p.m. central, which means they’ll start at 6:05 p.m. in Surprise.

Texas Rangers Spring Training on TV

The Rangers have adjusted two start times for Spring Training games next week due to extreme heat forecast for the Phoenix area. Those two changes:



Wed 3/18 vs. KC – 8:05pm CT/6:05pm AZ

Fri 3/20 vs. SF – 8:05pm CT/6:05pm AZ — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 14, 2026

The game changes are notable because many of Texas’ remaining home spring training and exhibition games will be broadcast on either Rangers Sports Network or CW33.

The remaining television games for spring training games in Arizona include:

Saturday vs San Diego Padres, 3:05 PM CT/1:05 PM MT (RSN)

Monday vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:05 PM CT/5:05 PM MT (CW33)

Wednesday vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:05 PM CT/6:05 PM MT (CW33)

Friday, March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants, 8:05 PM CT/6:05 PM MT (RSN)

The other two games to be televised will exhibition games played against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field on March 23 and 24. The March 23 games will be played at 7:05 p.m. and the March 24 game will be played at 1:05 p.m. Both games will be on CW33.

On radio, flagship station 105.3 The Fan is expected to carry every remaining spring training and exhibition game starting on Sunday.

Earlier this week the Rangers announced their full list of announcers for television and radio games for the 2026 season. Notably, sideline reporter Emily Jones is not a part of the crew this season. The longtime reporter has reduced her schedule in recent seasons and is moving to a new organizational role with Texas, per a team release. Laura Stickells remains the full-time sideline reporter.

The voices bringing you @Rangers baseball 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5sVdw0Exib — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) March 12, 2026

Dave Raymond remains the television play-by-play voice with Mike Bacsik and David Murphy serving as analysts. Jared Sandler is back to host pre-game and post-game for television for the second season with Elvis Andrus, Nick Hundley and Brad Miller expected to join him at the desk. Sandler will also work radio play-by-play alongside long-time Rangers voice Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks. Eleno Ornelas and Jose Guzman will handle Spanish-language radio duties.