MacKenzie Gore Takes Second Rangers Spring Training Start Against White Sox

The Texas Rangers will play their first split squad games of spring training on Thursday, with one game in Surprise and one game in Mesa.

The Rangers will host the Milwaukee Brewers at their facility in Surprise, Ariz., a game the figures to have most of the expected starters for the regular season, based on how the Rangers have used their lineup so far this season. Few of the starters have traveled for road games so far.

Texas will also be at Mesa, Ariz., to face the Athletics. That contest is likely to have players that were instrumental in the Rangers’ 11-4 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. Many of the players in that game will be fighting for jobs.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

At Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Texas: 4-4; Chicago White Sox: 4-3.

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

MacKenzie Gore: 0-0, 10.80 ERA

Gore, who was acquired in a January trade from the Washington Nationals, made his first start earlier this week. He gave up three hits and two runs in 1.2 innings, as he threw 33 pitchers. He didn’t give up a walk or strike out a hitter. He’s on a typical starter’s ramp-up, so the goal is likely to get him into the 45-pitch range. Texas expects him to take the third or fourth spot in the rotation, depending on how the Rangers want to arrange him with Jack Leiter.

Rangers Batting Order

CF Evan Carter

1B Jake Burger

2B Josh Smith

LF Michael Helman

RF Alejandro Osuna

SS Cameron Cauley

C Jose Herrera

DH Rafe Perich

3B Luke Hanson

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers pitcher Winston Santos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

INF Justin Foscue: He left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He’s expected to be down for at least two days. (updated Feb. 25).

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks (updated Feb. 20)

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw (updated Feb. 20)

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

RHP Declan Cronin: Texas signed him to a two-year deal knowing that he woud miss 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Other Notes

Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4

Feb. 25 Texas 11, Cleveland 4

Feb. 26 Brewers 5, Rangers 1

Feb. 26 Athletics 7, Rangers 3

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ