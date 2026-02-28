Jack Leiter Anchors Rangers Lineup for Dodgers Spring Training Showdown

The Texas Rangers return home to Surprise, Ariz., to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a split-squad game at Billy Parker Stadium on Saturday.

The Dodgers (6-1) just lost their first spring training game and they’re down their top hitter, Shohei Ohtani, who is in Asia preparing to start pool play in the World Baseball Classic. He likely wouldn’t have appeared in a split squad game. It’s possible this could be a game where the Rangers play many of their back-ups.

Texas is moving into the second week of spring training and many of its own players that are in the WBC will peel off this weekend, including Alejandro Osuna and Robert Garcia, who are playing for Mexico, and pitcher Cal Quantrill, who is playing for Canada.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS)

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: 105.3 The Fan (Radio)

Records: Texas: 4-5; Los Angeles Dodgers: 6-1.

Rangers Starting Pitcher

RHP Jack Leiter: 1-0, 0.00.

The right-hander is preparing for his second start of spring training and is one of the few starters with a victory this early in spring. In his first start he gave up two hits over two innings and threw 26 pitches. He struck out one and walked one. It will be interesting to see how Texas handles his workload this spring. In 2024 he pitched in six games and only threw 12.2 innings. Last season he threw 20.2 innings in six games with three starts.

Rangers Batting Order

CF Evan Carter

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Joc Pederson

C Danny Jansen

RF Sam Haggerty

2B Ezequiel Duran

DH Mark Canha

SS Tyler Wade

3B Jonah Bride

Rangers Injuries

SS Corey Seager: He is down for another day or two due to an illness.

C Kyle Higashioka: The Rangers are taking a slow approach with his stiff back. The hope is that he’ll be back on Sunday or Monday, per MLB.com.

3B Josh Jung: Manager Skip Schumaker said Jung is dealing with a minor hamstring injury and Texas is resting him to make sure it doesn’t become anything more.

INF Justin Foscue: He left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He’s expected to be down through the weekend.

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks.

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw.

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

RHP Declan Cronin: Texas signed him to a two-year deal knowing that he woud miss 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Other Notes

Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4

Feb. 25 Texas 11, Cleveland 4

Feb. 26 Brewers 5, Rangers 1

Feb. 26 Athletics 7, Rangers 3

Feb. 27 Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 1

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ