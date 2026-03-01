Rangers Set Lineup, Jacob Latz to Start in Spring Training Game with Mariners

The Texas Rangers head back across the valley to take on the Seattle Mariners in a spring training showdown on Sunday.

The game will be at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., beginning at 1:10 p.m. mountain and 2:10 p.m. central time. It’s the first matchup between the two AL West rivals of spring training. The game will be broadcast on 105.3 The Fan.

The Rangers (5-5) are coming off a 7-6 over a split-squad victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sam Haggerty hit a home run in the game and is 636 (7-for-11) with a 1.692 OPS as he vies for an opening day roster spot.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers outfielder Mark Canha. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: 105.3 The Fan (Radio). The game can also be live audio streamed on the Rangers Sports Network YouTube channel.

Records: Texas: 5-5; Seattle: (3-5)

Rangers Starting Pitcher

LHP Jacob Latz: 0-0, 0.00.

The left-hander is competing for the fifth starting spot in the rotation with Kumar Rocker, who pitched earlier this week. Latz threw two scoreless innings in his first start earlier this week. He threw 26 pitches and didn’t allow a hit or walk and didn’t strike out a hitter. Latz could be a member of the bullpen by opening day. But, for now, the Rangers are giving him plenty of room to make his case for a roster spot.

Rangers Batting Order

LF Alejandro Osuna

1B Jake Burger

C Kyle Higashioka

2B Josh Smith

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Tyler Wade

DH Mark Canha

RF Micahel Helman

SS Cameron Cauley

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SS Corey Seager: He is down for another day or two due to an illness.

C Kyle Higashioka: He returns to the lineup on Sunday after dealing with a stiff back.

3B Josh Jung: Has a Grade 1 adductor strain and will be shut down until at least March 10.

INF Justin Foscue: Has a left hamstring injury and will be shut down until at least March 10.

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks.

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw.

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

RHP Declan Cronin: Texas signed him to a two-year deal knowing that he woud miss 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Other Notes

Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4

Feb. 25 Texas 11, Cleveland 4

Feb. 26 Brewers 5, Rangers 1

Feb. 26 Athletics 7, Rangers 3

Feb. 27 Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 1

Feb. 28 Texas 7, Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 6

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ