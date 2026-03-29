MacKenzie Gore Set for Rangers Debut as Lineup Sees Tweaks Against Phillies

The Texas Rangers’ shiny new toy in the rotation makes his first regular season start for the franchise on Sunday in Philadelphia.

MacKenzie Gore, who is currently the only left-hander in the Rangers rotation, takes the ball for Texas as it attempts to get out of Philadelphia with a series win, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. central. The Phillies will start a left-hander, Jesús Luzardo.

The Rangers have plenty invested in the 27-year-old former first round pick. Texas acquired him from the Washington Nationals for five Top 30 prospects, a payoff that means the Rangers believe Gore will be a significant part of the rotation not just in 2026 but in 2027, which is his final arbitration season.

By acquiring Gore, the Rangers added another All-Star pitcher to their rotation. He was a National League All-Star a year ago even though he only had five victories last season. He was in the Top 25 in the Majors in strikeouts with 185. He also finished with career-bests last season with 14 quality starts and a 1.353 WHIP.

Playing for the Nationals didn’t do wonders for his record, which is a career 26-41. He hopes to start turning that around on Sunday.

As for the Rangers lineup, with a left-hander on the mound for Philadelphia the Rangers opted to make adjustments at the bottom of the order.

Here is everything to get fans ready for Sunday game.

Texas Rangers Lineup vs. Phillies for March 29

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

DH Andrew McCutchen

C Kyle Higashioka

3B Josh Jung

LF Sam Haggerty (S)

2B Ezequiel Duran

Pitching Matchup

Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-15, 4.17 in 2025) vs. Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 ERA in 2025)

Gore looked solid in spring training, as he went 2-0 but had a 5.52 ERA, with nine earned runs allowed in 14.2 innings. He struck nine and walked six in five starts. The upshot is that he did not allow an earned run in his final three starts and 12.1 innings, so his ERA was front-loaded to two starts where he was working on his pitch shapes and velocity.

Luzardo was a player Phillies acquired from the Miami Marlins last offseason, and he paid off handsomely with the type of season that makes him a potential heir apparent to veteran pitchers like Zack Wheeler, who is expected to retire after his contract expires in 2027. Philadelphia showed that faith in him by extending his contract by five years and $135 million, an extension that kicks in next season.

Today’s Game

Time: 12:35 p.m. CT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Records: Texas, 1-1; Philadelphia, 1-1

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery)