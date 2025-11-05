Rangers’ Tony Beasley Releases Heartfelt Statement on Departure
The Texas Rangers have been busy making groundbreaking moves this offseason. One move after another keeps coming from the franchise. Between the promotion of Skip Schumaker, and numerous front office departures, the Rangers have a lot of tasks on their hands.
Now, the franchise is grappling with the departure of third base coach Tony Beasley, who recently shared a statement of gratitude for the Rangers.
Tony Beasley Releases Statement
One of the latest changes to shock Rangers fans was the announcement of third-base coach Tony Beasley. Since the news went public, support has been pouring in from afar, and Beasley's heartfelt statement solidified the magnitude of this massive change. Texas is losing a key part of its baseball community, leaving a hole on the field.
"I want to thank each and every one of you for your constant love and support," Beasley wrote. "I wish nothing but success to Ranger Nation! You will always carry a special place in my heart!"
In his message, he touched on the challenges he has faced in recent years, drawing the connection to Texas and the memories — good and bad — that have formed. Since posting his farewell, the comment section has been overflowing with well-wishes for what's to come in Beasley's future.
An Impact Beyond the Field
As any athlete can relate to, the connection between a player and coach can make all the difference in the way in which a game plays out. Since 2015, Beasley has served as a support to his players and to his fellow coaches. Over the years, Beasley has received a bit of criticism regarding his calls at third base, but there is one thing that can be agreed upon by fans, players and staff — he was truly the team's heartbeat.
Having already lost notable front office members, the franchise could be in trouble heading into 2026. Not only will they need to plug multiple gaps, but it is not an easy endeavor finding a coach who can bond with players the way in which Beasley did.
It's unclear where he is planning to go from here, but his absence with the Rangers next season will be noticeable. Replacing Beasley will not be easy — he is leaving behind big shoes to fill for the next coach.
His impact goes far beyond the game of baseball. He has always been well-respected and admired by those who have had the opportunity to get to know him. He may be entering a new chapter, but he will remain a valuable part of Rangers history.