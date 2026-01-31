One Offseason Move That Could Kick Start Rangers Offense

Going into the offseason, one big question surrounding the Texas Rangers was just how they were going to go about fixing their offense that struggled last season. It was a big reason as to why the Rangers missed the playoffs for a second straight season after winning the World Series in 2023.

When Skip Schumaker was hired, he knew that figuring out a way to improve the offense was going to be a big part of the offseason. As currently constructed, it doesn't feel like it was totally addressed. However, Joe Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks one move earlier this winter might help jump-start the offense.

Rangers Offense Could Be Jump-Started By One Move

Brandon Nimmo | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In November, Texas swung a deal with the New York Mets that acquired outfielder Brandon Nimmo in exchange for Marcus Semien. Is that going to solve the Rangers' struggles in producing? It can certainly help to Reuter. Here is his projected Texas lineup based on WAR.

RF Brandon Nimmo

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

1B Jake Burger

DH Joc Pederson

3B Josh Jung

2B Josh Smith

C Danny Jansen

CF Evan Carter

"The Marcus Semien-for-Brandon Nimmo swap gives the Rangers some much-needed OBP at the top of the lineup, but this is largely the same group that finished 22nd in the majors in runs scored in 2025. That said, with better health from Corey Seager and a return to form from Jake Burger and Josh Jung in run production roles, there is ample room for in-house improvement,'' wrote Reuter.

Reuter is right that Nimmo brings much-needed OBP at the top of the lineup for Schumaker. It is something that Texas has been sorely missing. Langford returns with his team-leading 22 home runs. That is a number that is going to need to be increased if the Rangers are going to make strides and have a chance to get back into the postseason.

The rest of the lineup is rather familiar, but one interesting game at the bottom is catcher Danny Jansen. He's not going to supply a ton of offense, but his value behind the plate in terms of handling the pitchers is going to be more valuable.

If Texas can remain healthy this year, you have to think that the offense is going to be better. Schumaker is going to have to find ways to have his team find different ways to score runs, but again, health is going to play a big role in whether or not they can bounce back in 2026.

