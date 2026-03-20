Projecting Rangers Opening Day Batting Order as Phillies Set Starting Pitcher

The Texas Rangers know which starting pitcher they’ll be facing on opening day against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies have set left-hander Cristopher Sánchez as the starter for the March 26 game with the Rangers. Major League Baseball published a list of starting pitchers for each game and had Sánchez working against Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Sánchez had an exceptional 2025 as he went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA and an MLB leading 8.0 bWAR among starting pitchers. He finished second in National League Cy Young voting.

Even though Texas hasn’t set its opening day roster, the Rangers can start playing with an opening day lineup.

Texas Rangers Opening Day Batting Order

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This is what the Rangers’ opening day batting order could look like, based on who is projected to make the team, hints from Rangers manager Skip Schumaker and other factors.

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

3B Josh Jung

2B Josh Smith (L)

DH Andrew McCutchen

C Kyle Higashioka

CF Evan Carter (L)

Schumaker has hinted heavily that he likes the idea of Nimmo, Langford, Seager and Burger being the top four hitters in the order most games. For opening day it’s an alternation between left-handed and right-handed hitters, including two lefties that hit left-handed pitching well. Nimmo was a .261 hitter against left handers last season. Seager was just .222 last year but was limited by injuries. He’s batted much better historically against southpaws. Plus, the Rangers aren’t benching him on opening day for a lefty.

Langford gives Nimmo and Seager good protection. Burger has batted clean-up for much of spring training.

Jung gives Burger solid protection and is the only back-to-back set of right-handed hitters in the lineup. Smith has not hit left-handers well in his career, but Schumaker has been complimentary of his approach against left-handers in spring training and he needs to prove that he shouldn’t be benched for this matchup. He batted .206 against lefties last year.

This projects that McCutchen makes the team and takes the start for Joc Pederson, who doesn’t excel against left handers. McCutchen was a .267 hitter against left handers last season. This is why the Rangers signed him and have given him a quick ramp-up in spring training.

Carter and Higashioka could flip here. Carter has been horrible against left handers in his career and the Rangers need him to get better there. He doesn’t have a hit against a lefty in spring training, but Schumaker likes his approach, so he’ll get some rope. Higashioka batted .250 against left handers last year and hits behind McCutchen to give him a bit of protection.

One player to watch is Sam Haggerty. The outfielder is almost certain to make the team and batted .318 against left-handers last year. Texas could go that route on opening day for Carter, even though they intend Carter to be the everyday starter.

That’s one way the Rangers could arrange the batting order. Schumaker has alternated right-handers and left-handers in spring training lineups and has even batted three or four left-handers in a row. He could do the same with right-handers.

At least now the Rangers can start planning for facing Sánchez.