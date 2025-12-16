Projection Expects Productive 2026 for Rangers Superstar With Some Minor Regression

Despite some outstanding pitching from the Texas Rangers' rotation in 2025, they were unable to be competitive enough to make the postseason due to their offensive inconsistencies.

After trading away Marcus Semien and letting Adolis García walk, it is clear that the franchise is moving more heavily in the direction of efficiency at the plate over all else to try to clear up their issues.

With that said, there is always one player they can count on to put together outstanding production on offense, and that is superstar shortstop Corey Seager. Despite missing out on a fourth-straight All-Star appearance in 2025, he had a very strong year batting and maintained his five or more bWAR streak of three years now.

2026 will be intriguing as he enters his age-32 season and tries to continue to put up exceptional numbers. With some more bats likely joining the group around him, including Brandon Nimmo, he may end up actually putting up some improved numbers in the RBI slot, but that is yet to be seen.

FanGraphs recently put out their 2026 steamer projections, and they believe Seager will maintain his high-level play, with a few caveats.

What Does FanGraphs Project From Corey Seager in 2026?

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to the current iteration of the FanGraphs projections, Seager will have a bit of a decrease from his 2025 numbers, but will still have a very solid season. Their metrics have him playing 114 games, slashing .275/.358/.497 with 74 RBI, 71 runs, 25 home runs, a 10.8% walk rate and an 18.2% strikeout rate. Additionally, they have him leading the team at the plate with 3.9 fWAR, primarily coming from his offensive production.

This would indicate a marginal increase in batting average, home runs and SLG, with a marginal decrease in on-base percentage and fWAR. They also believe he will have a slightly lower wRC+, with a 135 compared to a 138 last year, both of which are still exceptional numbers, so frankly, it is not a major dip.

The offense has had to revolve around Seager for years now consistently, and that is to be expected given his contract. But, with that said, the team needs to look to add more bats around him who can help take a bit of the workload off his shoulders.

If they want to be competitive in the short term, bringing in some bats will help a ton, especially considering there will be some shifts happening with Adolis García out of the picture.

