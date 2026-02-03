Going into the new season, the Texas Rangers have a starting rotation to be fearful of. Led by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers added Mackenzie Gore as the third option to the three-headed monster. They also have the likes of Jacob Latz and Jack Leiter.

However, with deGrom and Eovaldi not getting any younger, Texas may need to address the future of the rotation without them in the picture. Adding Gore was smart, as he could easily become the ace of the staff in the future. But adding to the depth core seems to be the move for the Rangers come draft day.

Rangers Predicted to Add LHP in Mock Draft

According to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, Texas would use the 16th overall pick in this year's MLB Draft to fill those exact needs in the form of left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas. Rojas ranks as the eighth-best prospect for the 2026 season, per MLB.com, meaning the Rangers would be getting a plus talent at that draft selection.

Rojas is just coming out of high school, as he is committed to Miami, per MLB.com. His fastball and slider hold a 60 grade and stand out as his best pitches. Still young, Rojas getting drafted would mean he likely wouldn't make his MLB debut anytime soon, which seems to fit well with the Rangers' timeline.

On top of that, the Rangers moved five prospects to the Washington Nationals to acquire Gore earlier this offseason, so landing a talent with high upside such as Rojas would sit right next to Sebastian Walcott as the franchise's top prospects.

Becoming a top pitcher in Major League Baseball is no easy feat, but draft scouts across the league seem to all have the same feelings about Rojas' potential. Though he is still a work in progress and could easily choose to stay committed to the Miami Hurricanes rather than head right to the MLB, Rojas will be a name that floats around for a while.

As for the current state of the Rangers' rotation and a prospect the franchise is hoping will step into his own sooner rather than later, Kumar Rocker is the current project. Rocker has yet to find his footing in the MLB, but has shown glimpses of being the top prospect he was once viewed as.

But a future rotation that could possess Gore, Rocker and Rojas, the Rangers would be set up nicely to carry the franchise into the future.

