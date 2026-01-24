Ex-MLB OF Ryan Spilborgh Shares Take on Mackenzie Gore Joining Rangers

The Texas Rangers stayed true to their word when wanting to add pitching before spring training and the 2026 regular season rolled around. After signing Jakob Junis for the bullpen, the Rangers traded a prospect haul of five players to the Washington Nationals for left-hander Mackenzie Gore.

This is Gore's third team in the MLB after getting traded from the San Diego Padres to the Nationals as a key addition to the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. Now with Texas, Gore brings a ton of rotational depth, should the two veterans, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, have struggles staying healthy.

The move sent third baseman Gavin Fien, right-hander Alejandro Rosario, first baseman Abimelec Ortiz, shortstop Devin Fitz-Geraldand outfielder Yeremy Cabrera to Washington in the deal, but in the eyes of former MLB outfielder turned MLB Network Radio host Ryan Spilborgh, the immediate upside is massive for Texas.

A Three-Headed Monster in the Making

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When reviewing the trade, Spilborgh had nothing but positive thoughts with the addition of Gore to a starting rotation desperately in need of one more top arm.

"With deGrom, Eovaldi, Mackenzie Gore as a three-headed monster? That's as good as it comes in baseball," Spilborgh said. "That is as nasty of arms that you have, and it's only going to make Jack Leiter better. It's only going to make Kumar Rocker better. It's only going to make Jacob Latz better."

FanGraphs ranked the Texas rotational depth as the 12th-best in baseball back on Jan 14, but with the addition of Gore, FanGraphs has ranked the rotational depth as the seventh-best in the MLB. This upside is massive for the Rangers, and we know what a great rotation in baseball can do for playoff hopes.

"If your starting rotation is a Top 5 staff, you're in the postseason," Spilborgh said.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore pitches at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Gore was named an All-Star last season for Washington, but he also led the National League in wild pitches with 14. Additionally, Gore will need to address some command issues he's had throughout his career, entering 2026 with a career WHIP of 1.4. Last season was the lowest WHIP of his career, sitting at 1.35.

"Our goal is to help him put together a complete season, but we anticipate, with knowing the person, the competitor, the desire to be great, he fits all the criteria of great starting pitchers and we're excited to help him," Rangers' Chris Youn said as reported by ESPN.

