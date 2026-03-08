Rangers Catcher Tandem May Need Reinforcements After Lineup Scratch

The Texas Rangers entered spring training with one of the safest catching tandems in baseball. Now, the tandem may be in a bit of flux.

Kyle Higashioka, one member of that tandem along with Danny Jansen, was scratched from Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with back tightness, according to the Rangers as reported by Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

Back tightness on its face isn’t that much of an issue in spring training, and the Rangers termed it as a precaution. But this is the second time that Higashioka has missed some time due to back tightness. Texas has been giving him limited playing time as he’s had seven at-bats in the last 10 spring training games. In five games he’s slashed .273/.308/.364 with four RBI.

So, is this just a bump in the road or an issue? Rangers manager Skip Schumaker may shed more light on Sunday. For now, it’s worth looking at the rest of the catchers in spring training, in case he must miss time in the regular season.

Willie MacIver

Athletics catcher Willie MacIver. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

MacIver is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster. Texas claimed him off waivers from the Athletics before the Rangers signed Jansen. He’s only played in 33 MLB games all last year with the Athletics, and he slashed .186/.252/.324 with three home runs and nine RBI. This spring training he’s played in eight games and has slashed .091/.444/.091.

So far in spring training he’s impressed the coaches with his ability to work with pitchers and manager Skip Schumaker said MacIver has “Austin Hedges vibes.” If Higashioka can’t go, he’s the easy move, especially if the veteran is only going to miss 10 or 15 days to start the season.

Jose Herrera

One of two non-roster invitees in spring training, the Rangers signed Herrera to a minor league deal on Dec. 18. He has more MLB experience than MacIver, as he played in 190 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2022-25. His bat wasn’t productive with the Diamondbacks, as he slashed .200/.280/.259 with three home runs and 42 RBI.

His bat has been a bit more responsive in spring training, as he’s slashed .238/.304/.286 in nine games with two RBI. His bat is only slightly better than MacIver’s, but more effort would be required to get him on the opening day roster.

Cooper Johnson

Johnson is a former Detroit Tigers draft pick who joined the Rangers on a minor league deal in 2023. He’s been in the organization ever since. But he has declared free agency twice in three years and re-signed with the Rangers in November. Unlike MacIver and Herrera, he hasn’t played in the Majors yet. His career slash in the minors is .210/.332/.348 with 32 home runs and 151 RBI.

In nine games in spring training, he has slashed .143/.300/.143. With two RBI. Like Herrera, putting him on the opening day roster would require more effort. It would also, on paper, be the least likely outcome if Higashioka needs to go on the injured list.