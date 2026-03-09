How Rangers Spring Training Roster Moves Reshape Position Competitions

The Texas Rangers shuffled several players around on Sunday as they trimmed their spring training roster down to 49 players.

The breakdown after the moves includes 36 members of the MLB roster, 12 non-roster invitees and one player on the 60-day injured list, which is left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. He was moved to make room for outfielder Dairon Blanco, who was claimed off waivers and needed a roster spot.

Texas also moved several prospects back to minor league camp and even assigned some to affiliates. Right-handed pitchers David Davalillo and Leandro Lopez were optioned to Double-A Frisco. Also re-assigned to minor league camp were right-handed pitchers Ryan Lobus, Eric Loomis, Patrick Murphy, and Trey Supak; left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom, infielder Andrew Velazquez; outfielder Aaron Zavala and catcher Cooper Johnson.

Most of these moves were expected. The question is whether any of them reframe current competition at position groups?

Reframing Competition at Rangers Position Groups

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Catcher: No

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News on X (formerly Twitter) reported on Sunday that Kyle Higashioka had back spasms and was recovering. He was scratched from Saturday’s expected start for what the Rangers called back tightness. He’s expected to play on Monday.

As long as Higashioka avoids the back spasms for the rest of camp and Danny Jansen stays healthy, then the position is set. Johnson has no MLB experience, so Willie MacIver and Jose Herrera — both of which do — remain in camp to handle extra reps. But neither will make the opening day roster without an injury.

Infield: No

Velazquez is “in case of emergency break glass” depth. He was signed to a minor league deal with an MLB invite because he has 275 games under his belt with five teams, including the New York Yankees. But his career slash of .189/.244/.293 meant he had to overperform in spring training and see other players have down performances. He has batted .136/.167/.227 in 10 games. His reps will go to someone who needs them to prepare for opening day.

Outfield: No

Zavala was the Rangers’ second-round pick in 2021, but he has yet to crack a Major League roster. He wasn’t pushing any of the expected starters. Plus, the signings of Mark Canha and Andrew McCutchen revealed the Rangers feel they need more experience at corner outfield.

But not all is lost for Zavala. He had a terrific spring, as he slashed .458/.480/.792 with two home runs and seven RBI in 10 games. It’s the most extensive time he’s gotten in Major League spring training in four tries. He returns to minor league camp with some momentum as he prepares for what should be a start to the 2026 season at Triple-A Round Rock. He’s one to track if the Rangers get the injury bug.

Bullpen: Yes

The pitching moves narrow the field for what might only be one or two spots in the bullpen. Lopez had 10 strikeouts in camp before his option. Peyton Gray, who also had 10 strikeouts and like Lopez has no MLB experience, stayed put. He’s been excellent and is pushing for an opening. Texas didn’t option Gavin Collyer either, who has allowed one run in six innings.

Lobus and Loomis were two pitchers with no MLB experience that were having excellent camps, with performances on the level of Gray and Collyer. That speaks volumes about how the Rangers feel about Gray and Collyer and their ability to complete for a bullpen spot now, something that Lopez, Lobus and Loomis could do later this season.