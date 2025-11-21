Rangers First Spring Training Invitations Include Former Marlins Reliever

Buried among the Texas Rangers’ Rule 5 draft moves earlier this week was the extending of four non-roster invitations to spring training.

One of those invitations was extended to a pitcher that is familiar to new manager Skip Schumaker — former Miami Marlins reliever Declan Cronin.

The other three are already part of the Rangers’ system and one — shortstop Richie Martin — is a former first-round pick of the Athletics. The other two are pitchers Peyton Gray and Trey Supak.

But Cronin is the only pitcher that has Major League experience — not that it will matter next season. He is expected to miss the 2026 season after he had Tommy John surgery earlier this season.

Rangers First NRIs to Spring Training

Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Rangers are taking the same approach with Cronin that they did with Tyler Mahle. Before the 2024 season, Mahle was signed to a back-loaded two-year deal, as the Rangers knew he would miss most of 2024 as he recovered from the same surgery.

Cronin signed with the Rangers on Oct. 7 and was officially assigned to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month. As he will only be a few months removed from the surgery when spring training begins in Surprise, Ariz., it’s not clear how much he’ll be able to participate.

The right-hander was a 36th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2019 and made his MLB debut with the Sox in 2023. He went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in nine games. The White Sox designated him for assignment in December of 2023, and he signed with Houston in January of 2024. The Astros DFA’ed him later that month and he signed with the Marlins.

Schumaker was managing the Marlins in 2024, and Cronin was promoted to the Major League roster on April 17, 2024. He logged 56 appearances and went 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA. He had eight holds and blew his only save opportunity. He threw 70.1 innings, struck out 72 and walked 25. Batters hit .274 against him. He missed the last week of the season with left knee patellar tendonitis.

Last season he started the year on the injured list with a left hip strain and spent the entire season with Triple-A Jacksonville. He went 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 23 games (three starts) and had six holds. He struck out 23 and walked 15 in 23.1 innings before he suffered the injury that led to his surgery. The Marlins released him on Sept. 6.

The Rangers usually announce all their non-roster invitees in the weeks leading up to spring training. Members of the 40-man roster are automatically invited to spring training.

