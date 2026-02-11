Rangers Pitcher Laments Missed Chance to Play for USA in World Baseball Classic

The Team USA roster is set for the World Baseball Classic and there isn’t a Texas Rangers player on the list. But there could have been.

Jack Leiter was interested in joining the pitching staff for the tournament next month, but he had to pass on the opportunity. Turns out it came down to insurance, something Leiter has little to do with, as he told media outlets on the first day of spring training on Tuesday in Surprise, Ariz. To hear Leiter tell it, the Rangers made the final call.

“It wasn’t a hard ‘no,’” Leiter said. “But it just came down to crossing the ‘Ts’ and dotting ‘Is’ on the insurance. It came down to insurance stuff I don’t really understand. I couldn’t control it. And at the end, you worry about what you can control.”

Insurance issues have stood in the way of several players participating in the WBC, including Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa.

The WBC Insurance Issue Leaves Jack Leiter Frustrated

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Per The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the insurance plan sponsored by MLB is based on a player’s annual salary. Leiter will only make $800,000 in 2026. The Rangers apparently valued him more than that and wanted more protection.

Leiter’s frustration stemmed from wanting to pitch in the same tournament that his dad, Al, did. He pitched in the inaugural event. Jack even changed his jersey number to 22, the same as his father for part of his career.

“It’s a dream of mine and high up on my list,” Leiter said. “It didn’t work out in the end. I was definitely frustrated and still am a little bit, but it will be fine.”

The WBC pitching staff for Team USA includes David Bednar, Matthew Boyd, Garrett Cleavinger, Clay Holmes, Griffin Jax, Brad Keller, Clayton Kershaw, Nolan McLean, Mason Miller, Joe Ryan, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Gabe Speier, Michael Wacha, Logan Web and Garrett Whitlock.

Texas will have several players participating in the WBC for other countries, including Austin Bergner (Colombia), Nabil Crismatt (Colombia), Robert Garcia (Mexico), Daniel Missaki (Brazil), Alejandro Osuna (Mexico), Cal Quantrill (Canada), Blake Townsend (Australia) and Ricardo Velez (Puerto Rico).

Now, Leiter will prepare for his second full season in the Majors, coming off a 10-10 record with a 3.86 ERA in 29 starts. He struck out 148 and walked 67 in 151.2 innings. He also finished seventh in American League rookie of the year voting. He’s seen as the No. 3 starter in the rotation, behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.

