Projecting Rangers Opening Day Roster as Spring Training Starts in Surprise

When the Texas Rangers head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies for opening day on March 26 they will have spent more than a month in Surprise, Ariz.

When Texas takes on the Phillies it will have 26 players on the opening day roster. To get there, the coaching staff and organization will sift through more than 60 options that will be at spring training, which starts on Tuesday with pitchers and catchers going through their first workouts.

Plenty can happen between now and opening day. But as spring training begins, let's scope out what the Rangers opening day roster could look like.

The assumptions are that the Rangers will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers. Also, no injuries. Texas won’t be that lucky, but let’s assume it will be. Here’s Inside the Rangers’ first projection for the 26-man opening day roster.

Starting Rotation

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Leiter, MacKenzie Gore, Kumar Rocker

The first four spots are set. The competition for the fifth spot is between Rocker and Jacob Latz. The Rangers would like it to go down this way because Rocker has terrific stuff and Latz is more valuable to them in the bullpen. But it is all going to come down to Rocker’s command. Can he hit the zone and avoid walks? That was Leiter’s ticket to the rotation last spring.

If Rocker can’t get it done, Latz is the likely No. 5. Former manager Bruce Bochy raved about his make-up last year and believed he could be a starter one day.

What if Rocker falters and Latz is more needed in the bullpen due to injuries? Then watch for Jose Corniell and non-roster invitee Cal Quantrill. The latter is the veteran best equipped to eat up innings. Cody Bradford won’t be a factor until at least May. That’s when he’s targeted to try and make a return from elbow surgery. Don’t be surprised if he starts the season on the 60-day injured list.

Bullpen

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tyler Alexander, Alexis Díaz, Robert Garcia, Jacob Latz, Chris Martin, Cole Winn, Luis Curvelo, Jakob Junis.

No position group will have more volatility during spring training than the bullpen — and that doesn’t even include potential injuries. Texas is trying to rebuild its bullpen with several holdovers from a year ago and a roster of minor league signings that could make life difficult on the incumbents.

For now, we're projecting that the bullpen will come entirely from players that are on the 40-man roster. Garcia and Díaz will Duke it out for the closer role. Martin and Curvelo would settle into setup roles, along with Junis. Alexander, Latz and Winn would be the multi-inning guys.

Josh Sborz is back on a minor league deal. The organization likes him and he’ll get some rope to try and make the team. There are at least two reported signings on minor-league deals that haven’t hit the Rangers’ NRI roster yet — Mason Alexander and Ryan Brasier. They’ll be considered for the next roster projection.

Another name to watch is Carter Baumler. He must be on the Rangers’ 26-man roster on opening day, or he must be returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates. That’s because the Pirates selected him in the Rule 5 draft and traded him to the Rangers, and the Rangers acquire the Rule 5 draft rights.

Catcher

Texas Rangers designated hitter Kyle Higashioka. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Kyle Higashioka (opening day starter), Danny Jansen.

Texas could certainly flip this based on the matchup and the idea is to use the pair as a tandem. Higashioka was a much better hitter than Jonah Heim last season and Jansen — a player the Rangers have pursued in the past — has a good chance of putting up solid offensive numbers.

Texas has Willie MacIver on the 40-man roster and a solid catcher in Jose Herrera as a non-roster invitee. At least one of the vets will need to be injured for one of them to make the trip to Philly.

Starting Infield

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung,. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jake Burger (first base), Josh Smith (second base), Corey Seager (shortstop), Josh Jung (third base).

It’s boring but that’s how the Rangers are hoping it falls. That means a healthy spring for all four players and Smith taking hold of the second base job vacated by Marcus Semien. Smith certainly has the defense for the job. With a full season at one position, he could win a Gold Glove. He’s already won a Silver Slugger as a utility player. The key for Smith is to avoid the late season swoons he’s dealt with. But he must win the job first.

There is really no one on the roster that can push Burger, Seager and Jung for a starting job. If they’re not in the opening day lineup it’s about an injury.

Starting Outfield

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wyatt Langford (left), Evan Carter (center), Brandon Nimmo (right)

This is the alignment that the Rangers have talked about since they acquired Nimmo in the Semien trade. He’s open to the move and that’s how the Rangers will start this spring. So long as Nimmo takes to the position, Texas shouldn’t need to shuffle things around.

Langford is being projected by some to make the All-Star team for the first time. He’s already had a 20-20 season and can have a 30-30 season for the first time in 2026. He’s coming off a Gold Glove finalist appearance at the position, but he may be a better center fielder.

Carter’s injury is key to this alignment working. If he gets hurt and misses opening day, Langford will be in center, Nimmo could be in left and the Rangers will need a right fielder. That makes the fourth and fifth outfield jobs key competitions in the spring. This season feels like Carter’s last to cement his place for the future.

Designated Hitter

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joc Pederson

It’s up to Pederson to make the Rangers not regret committing to him for two years. The lefty had an awful season in 2025, as he was dragged won by an injury for three months as he slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 28 RBI. There was no question he wasn’t going to trigger the option on the second year of his deal.

If there is good news, in 2024 he slashed .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 RBI in 132 games for Arizona. That would help rescue the second year of that deal.

Reserves

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ezequiel Duran, Cody Freeman, Sam Haggerty

Texas could go many different directions here. Duran is going to push Smith at second base, but he’s already fashioned himself into a player that can man several positions. Unless the bottom falls out of his bat during spring training, he should make the team. Texas likes Freeman’s bat and there is more power in it than he showed at the Major League level. He can play multiple positions in the infield, something Texas values.

Haggerty can play multiple positions in the outfield and the Rangers worked to get to get him into a one-year deal before the non-tender deadline. Texas is eager to get a full season of play out of him. If Carter gets hurt, Haggerty can man center field.

Of the 40-man roster options, Michael Helman, Alejandro Osuna and Justin Foscue make the most sense if Texas must dip into its depth due to injury. Texas has a few veteran options on the non-roster invitee list, including Andrew Velazquez, Richie Martin and Tyler Wade.

