Texas Rangers Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The Texas Rangers made two high-profile trades this offseason to improve their lineup and improve their starting rotation.

In November, Texas flipped second baseman Marcus Simien to the New York Mets to acquire outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The Rangers expect Nimmo to bat lead-off and to improve their on-base percentage.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Then, in January, the Rangers traded five Top 30 prospects to the Washington Nationals for left-hander MacKenzie Gore. He's expected to be the third or fourth starter in the rotation and is under team control through the 2027 season.

Texas might need to make one more trade before opening day and it would be a deal to bolster a familiar weak spot — the bullpen.

Why Trade for More Arms?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Rangers took a budget approach to rebuilding their bullpen this offseason. They signed Tyler Alexander and Alexis Diaz on deals for $2 million or less. They re-signed Chris Martin, now 40 years old, to a one-year deal with back-loaded money. While they're counting on the development of pitchers like Robert Garcia, there is probably opportunity to improve the unit via trade.

The Rangers haven't been shy about bringing in players on minor league deals during spring training. In February they signed outfielder Mark Canha. On Friday, they signed former MVP Andrew McCutchen to a one-year contract, assuming he makes the team.

Trades are rare in spring training period they usually indicate desperation on the part of the team trying to make the trade. The Rangers don't seem desperate in their bullpen, and any trade would have to fit their budget. The Rangers wouldn’t be looking for a closer or a high-priced high-leverage arm. They would likely seek a cheaper option that wouldn’t cost much in trade and a reliever that is valuable enough to trade for now and not in July at the deadline.

In other words, an inexpensive difference-maker. Taking on a full year of salary limits Texas’ options. A couple stand out, though.

St. Louis set-up man JoJo Romero will make $5.8 million this season and will be a free agent in 2027. He’s coming off a great 2025 in which he went 4-6 with a career-best 2.07 ERA in 65 games. Toronto’s Eric Lauer is a swingman who was valuable to the Blue Jays but is now in a crowded rotation. He’ll make $5.3 million this season.

The odds of Texas making a trade for relief help are long given budgetary considerations and a lack of injuries. But, if the bullpen takes on several injuries, it might trigger a trade. It’s the most logical place for the Rangers to add to the team.