Rangers Seen As Fit for Surprising Free Agent This Offseason
When it comes to offseason additions this winter for the Texas Rangers, it's going to come down to money and needs.
First-year manager Skip Schumaker knows that fixing the lineup is a must this winter, and there are going to be a number of options the front office can choose from. It wouldn't be surprising to see some short-term deals handed out by the Rangers.
One option is San Diego Padres free agent Luis Arraez, and according to Tim Daniels and Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, they have Texas as an option for him this offseason.
Luis Arraez Would Be a Nice Rangers Offseason Addition
"We’re predicting a modest multi-year deal that'll feel eminently reasonable to a large portion of fans and readers, but doing so under the assumption that many teams will prefer Arraez on a one-year deal, at most. Unless a team that prioritizes contact hitters (e.g., Royals) is willing to put Arraez at second base, he probably needs a team with a mostly open first base/DH mix. That could mean the Red Sox, White Sox, Mariners, Rangers, Rockies, or Nationals,'' MLB Trade Rumors stated.
Arraez isn't the same fielder as he once was, but offensively, he checks a lot of the boxes that teams are looking for in terms of metrics. He uses the whole field and usually finishes around the .300 mark with his batting average.
"In today’s era of high velocity, spin rate, induced vertical break, pitch design, proprietary pitch labs and advance scouting, that strikeout rate is genuinely remarkable. It’s also the lone true standout in Arraez’s skill set. The 28-year-old (29 next April) has never posted a batting average lower than this past season’s .292,'' MLB Trade Rumors added.
In 2025, Arraez slashed .292/.327/.392 with eight home runs and 61 RBI. He collected 181 hits this past season, which was the third most of his career in a singular campaign. He played first base for the Padres, and with the Rangers, he could split time between first and designated hitter since his days of playing in the middle of the infield have passed him by.
A one-year deal would be ideal for Texas if they choose to go down that route with Arraez. And since this team desperately needs an infusion of consistent offense, he could be an addition to the lineup that helps get a struggling unit back going again after yet another disappointing season.