Rangers Set Lineups for First Split Squad Showdowns of Spring Training

The Texas Rangers will play their first split squad games of spring training on Thursday, with one game in Surprise and one game in Mesa.

The Rangers will host the Milwaukee Brewers at their facility in Surprise, Ariz., a game the figures to have most of the expected starters for the regular season, based on how the Rangers have used their lineup so far this season. Few of the starters have traveled for road games so far.

Texas will also be at Mesa, Ariz., to face the Athletics. That contest is likely to have players that were instrumental in the Rangers’ 11-4 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. Many of the players in that game will be fighting for jobs.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Texas: 4-2; Milwaukee: 2-4

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Kumar Rocker: 0-0, 4.50 ERA

Rocker went two innings in his first start, giving up two hits and one run against the Chicago Cubs. He struck out two and walked one on 28 pitches. He should approach 40 pitches on Thursday. He’s working on a new change-up and getting ahead of hitters on first-pitch strikes. He’s locked in a race with Jacob Latz to be the fifth starter in the rotation.

Rangers Batting Order

RF Sam Haggerty

CF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

1B Jake Burger

DH Danny Jansen

2B Josh Smith

3B Ezequiel Duran

LF Mark Canha

C Cooper Johnson

Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

At Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Texas: 4-2; Athletics: 0-4

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cal Quantrill. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Cal Quantrill: 0-0, 4.50 ERA

Quantrill is one of several starting pitchers on non-roster invites that might make the rotation if Rocker and Latz can’t get hold of the job. He pitched behind Rocker on Saturday and gave up four hits and one run in 1.1 innings. He walked two and struck out none as he threw 32 pitches. This is last appearance before he heads to Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said they’ll continue to evaluate him from afar.

Rangers Batting Order

RF Tyler Wade

1B Joc Pederson

CF Alejandro Osuna

SS Cameron Cauley

DH Jonah Bride

C Jose Herrera

LF Aaron Zavala

2B Andrew Velazquez

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers second baseman Cody Freeman. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

INF Justin Foscue: He left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He’s expected to be down for at least two days and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, per manager Skip Schumaker. (updated Feb. 25).

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks (updated Feb. 20)

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw (updated Feb. 20)

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

RHP Declan Cronin: Texas signed him to a two-year deal knowing that he woud miss 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Other Notes

Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4

Feb. 25 Texas 11, Cleveland 4

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 at Athletics (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ