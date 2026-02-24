Rangers Snag Dominican Pitching Prospect with Live Fastball, Franchise Ties

The Texas Rangers had some international signing bonus money left from their initial wave of signings and are reportedly putting it to use.

Per Francys Romero, who cover Latin American baseball, the Rangers are set to sign left-handed pitcher Breyner Figuereo to a $100,000 bonus, assuming passes his physical. The Rangers usually don’t announce these signings via release, and he hasn’t yet appeared on Texas’ minor league transaction log.

Assuming the deal is completed, he’ll likely ended up playing in the Dominican Summer League for a second season. He was originally a Chicago Cubs signing last year and was released.

Why Sign Breyner Figuereo?

Source: The Texas Rangers have agreed with Dominican LHP Breyner Figuereo for around $100K pending a physical.



Figuereo, 17, is a special arm who has reached 97 mph. He signed with the Cubs in 2025 as an OF for $40K but was later released after struggling in the DSL. pic.twitter.com/MnD58kIh0y — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 23, 2026

Romero’s report also included video of the left-hander throwing and the lefty was dealing fastballs at 97 mph. That kind of velocity at that age will get any organization’s attention. He’s available because his season with the Chicago Cubs didn’t go as the organization hoped and he was released.

However, he wasn’t signed as a pitcher. He was signed as an outfielder for $40,000, per Romero. In the DSL he slashed .192/.287/.272 with one home run and 15 RBI. It’s not clear if the Cubs even considered him as a pitcher, but he was released by the organization earlier this month.

Signing with Texas would be a comfortable option for him as he would be the third Figuereo to play for the organization.

His brother, Gleider Figuereo, is one of the organization’s prospects and ended last season at High-A Hub City. He struggled at the plate last season as he slashed .201/.287/.353, but he hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs. The 18 home runs were his second-best career total. He’s entering his sixth professional season with the hope that he could start the 2026 season at Double-A Frisco.

The other is his father, Victor Figuereo. Romero reported that he reached Low-A with the Rangers in 2004.

The Texas Rangers signed a group of international free agents when the signing window opened on Jan. 15. That included RHP Harley Fernandez, RHP Frandel Pineda, RHP Ronaiker Narvaez, RHP Jose Cordova, SS Víctor Gonzalez, SS Cesar Mateo, OF Victor Rodriguez, OF Carlos Done, SS Luis Jaquez, OF Jesus Chavez, OF Santiago Rivas, SS Ariel Abreu, SS Cristian Seminiel, C Santiago Ramirez, C Frainker Benitez, C Jesus Flores, 2B David Diaz and OF Luis Cedeno.

Texas can sign international free agents up until Dec. 15, assuming the Rangers have international signing bonus money remaining. If they don’t use the money by then, they lose it.