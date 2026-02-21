Three Takeaways from Rangers’ Spring Training Victory Over Cubs

MESA, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers claimed their first spring training win of 2026 with a. 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Rangers (1-1) didn’t bring their expected starters for opening day to their first road game of the spring slate. Many of the players that saw action are fighting for roster spots. Kumar Rocker took the start as he works to lock down the fifth rotation spot.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Competition Makes Weird Lineups

Saturday’s lineup was, well, not of the norm.

Sam Haggerty at second base? Justin Foscue at first base? Jonah Bride at third base? Heck, Tyler Wade in center field? It was a wonderfully weird lineup, one day after the Rangers played more than half of their expected opening day starters in the spring opener in Surprise.

But, that’s what competition brings. Texas is touting a competition at second base, though the hope is that Josh Smith takes the job. With several spots already taken, there are essentially three bench spots up for grabs. No one has a spot locked down yet, which is why one should expect there to be plenty of movement in the starting lineup the first few weeks of camp.

Texas needs to see if some of these players can play multiple positions, especially in the way of Cody Freeman’s back fracture, which is now expected to keep him from competing for a spot on the opening day roster.

Sam Haggerty Makes His Case

Speaking of competition, Haggerty is an outfielder who served the Rangers well last season. What one may not know about the 31-year-old is that he’s played 24 Major League games at second base, which is where he started on Saturday. In fact, he’s played all three outfield positions and all four infield positions in his career, though his lean is toward the outfield.

If he can marry the way he hit on Saturday with versatility, he’ll make this team. Haggerty went 3-for-3, as he drove in the Rangers’ three runs. One was an RBI single in the second inning and the other two came on an RBI double in the fourth inning.

His speed, defense and versatility are real assets. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said on Friday that he’d love his backups to be Gold Glovers. But so long as they are adequate defensively at multiple spots, he’ll take it. If Haggerty shows himself to be an adequate infielder to go along with his outfield ability, there will be little keeping him off this team.

Justin Foscue Hits Well

Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Foscue is another one of those players that needs to have a good camp. He’s hasn’t been able to get significant Major League playing time due to players in front of him. The Rangers love the bat of the former first-round pick and are working him around the diamond, including Saturday’s game at first base.

One thing Texas wants to see out of him is improved performance against left-handed pitching. Being a right-handed hitter, he should have good splits against lefties. But he doesn’t. He was 1-for-9 against left-handers last season. In 2024 he was 1-for-17. It’s a small sample size in the Majors.

Foscue had two hits in three at-bats on Saturday. So, naturally, one wanted to check to see if either pitcher was a left-hander. Foscue singled in the first inning off starter Matthew Boyd. He’s a left-hander. Check the box. Later, Foscue singled off Cubs reliever Luke Little. He’s also a left-hander. Check the box.

“Every at-bat is a fight and he’s trying to make a team,” Schumaker said. “He’s going about it the right way and he took really good at-bats [today].”

In three at-bats on Saturday he had as many hits off left-handed pitching as he had in the Majors in limited action. It’s just one game, but it’s encouraging.