Rangers Takeaways as Wyatt Langford’s Home Run Fuels Win Over Guardians

The Texas Rangers defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 3-1, in a spring training game in Surprise, Ariz., on Monday.

The day started with Nathan Eovaldi, the probable starter, scratched from the lineup so he could pitch in a simulated game on a back field. Austin Gomber took over as the starter and gave up Cleveland’s only run.

Texas claimed the victory on a go-ahead two-run home run by Wyatt Langford as the Rangers prepare for their first day off from spring training.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Wyatt Langford Sharpens Up

Wyatt Langford with his first homer of the spring a two-run liner to center. 421 feet, 106.5 mph. #Rangers pic.twitter.com/EFSP4wswH2 — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) March 2, 2026

In spring training teams are trying to simulate clutch moments when they can. It’s not something teams have control over. But Wyatt Langford got one in the third inning.

Texas was down 1-0 and there was a Rangers runner on base when Langford faced Guardians starter Slade Cecconi. The right-hander went 7-7 with a 4.30 ERA last season. He qualifies as the type of pitcher Langford is going to see in the regular season. He blasted a 96-mph sinker 421 feet into center field at Billy Parker Stadium.

Langford requested and got a few extra days to prepare for spring training games and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s now batting .375 for the spring. The home run was his first of spring training.

There are two obvious questions about Langford. The first is where he will play? He played in center field on Monday and Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said in February that he and Evan Carter will flip back and forth (Carter played in left on Monday). Texas appears set on having Carter in left and Langford in center to start the regular season. But minds could be changed in March.

The other is a long-term deal for Langford. He’s entering his final year before arbitration, so trying to get him on a team-friendly deal is attractive for the Rangers. But maybe not for Langford, especially as a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached this offseason. He doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. If he has the kind of season the Rangers believe he can have, he’ll get paid, whether it’s arbitration or an extension.

Are We Forgetting About Jonah Bride?

Texas Rangers player Jonah Bride. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

With Josh Jung out until at least March 10, there are reps to be had at third base. Jonah Bride, a non-roster invitee to camp, took the start on Monday. He went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and is now batting .250 for the spring.

Bride has 214 games of MLB experience with three teams and is primarily a third baseman. He has a career slash of .221/.311/.313 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI. His offense isn’t going to make Rangers fans forget about Jung. But the former first-round draft pick’s injury history gives Bride an opportunity. It’s his chance to take the extra at-bats and show that he’s still the batter he was in Miami in 2024, when he slashed .276/.357/.461 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI.

He’ll still have to show more versatility in the field, and he’ll likely have to fend off at least one of Ezequiel Duran and Cameron Cauley for a bench spot. Bride hasn’t done enough to this point. But, as Schumaker said on Sunday, there are at-bats to be had now that Jung and Justin Foscue are out.

A Great Day to Be a Reliever

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Josh Sborz. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Austin Gomber took Eovaldi’s start and pitched well on short notice, giving up two hits and one run. He also struck out three and walked two. After that, Texas ran seven relievers through the remaining innings, and they all threw up zeroes. Peyton Gray — who is making a stealthy case for a bullpen spot — took the win. Eric Loomis ended up with the save.

In between the Rangers used Gavin Collyer, Jakob Junis, Cole Winn, Josh Sborz and Ryan Braiser. The bullpen combined to allow four hits, no walks and three strikeouts. That’s a good day for several guys who are competing for what might be one or two open bullpen spots on opening day.