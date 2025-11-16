Rangers Wyatt Langford Could be Due Huge MVP Level Jump Next Season

The Texas Rangers may be looking to shake up their outfield in 2026. Evan Carter dealt with injuries once again, and Adolis Garcia regressed further last year. One player that has nothing to worry about is Wyatt Langford. The 24-year old was a mainstay in the Rangers lineup during his second full season.

The power was a lot more prevalent in 2025, hitting a team high 22 home runs with 62 RBIs. He slashed .241/.344/.431, all improvements from his first year besides batting average. His defense also shined as he was nominated for a Gold Glove in left field. Langford should only get better, but he could be due for a massive leap in 2026.

Can Wyatt Langford be the Next Out-of-Nowhere MVP Candidate?

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was a solid player over the last few seasons. No one expected him to burst into a perennial superstar and MVP candidate. Raleigh had an unforgettable year, but who will be the next player to take a leap similar to his?

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly named six players who can take that next unforeseen step in 2026. He listed Langford as one of them.

"Outside of two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager, the only player who had a strong offensive season was Wyatt Langford, who hit 22 home runs, stole 22 bases and posted a .775 OPS. That's not MVP caliber production, but considering it came in his age-23 season, he might have just been scratching the surface at the plate," Kelly wrote.

Langford tore his way through the minor leagues and had a meteoric rise to the MLB. He's still young and working his way through a long season can be difficult. The Rangers offense struggled mightily, and a lot of pressure was put on Seager and Langford to carry the weight. Yet, the young left fielder answered.

As a Gold Glove finalist, he finished the season with 16 defensive runs saved and 10 outs above average. While he didn't win an individual Gold Glove, the Rangers won a team Gold Glove as it finished the season with the best fielding percentage in baseball history.

Langford as an MVP candidate in 2026 may seem overly ambitious. He doesn't have to take that huge leap in order for him to have a successful season. But, his speed, power, and defense are eye popping. Langford still hasn't unlocked his full potential at the plate. If the offense around him can improve, that will only make life easier for Langford, and he could enter the MVP conversation next season.

