Rising Rangers Pitcher Could Be Franchise's Next Top 100 Prospect

The Texas Rangers found one of their young stars listed on MLB's 2026 Top 100 Prospects list this year. As expected, their 19-year-old infielder Sebastian Walcott cracked the list, landing at No. 7.

In 2025, Walcott held the helm at No. 1 among the ballclub's top prospects, with Jose Corniell and Winston Santos trailing at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. A few spots further down was right-hander Caden Scarborough, who tends to fly under the radar compared to some of the other top prospects with the Rangers.

However, according to Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, Scarborough could be up next. Will he have a shot at being named to MLB's Top 100 Prospects in the near future?

Scarborough Is on the Rise

Texas Rangers logo | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite often being overshadowed, Scarborough comes with a stunning delivery on the mound with an intriguing fastball. Throughout his 2025 season in the minors, he registered a 2.45 ERA and 114 strikeouts across 88.0 innings pitched through 22 games, 21 of which he started. With this being his second season in the minors, he still has quite a distance to go in terms of development, but things are looking promising.

Last year, he was able to build more experience, and in return, he showed substantial growth. Through his six games in 2024, he logged a 6.97 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 10.1 innings pitched. If he continues on this trajectory in terms of consistent growth on the mound, he is poised for a productive career in Major League Baseball.

As detailed by Mayo, Callis and Dykstra, Scarborough fairly quickly became a top prospect after being considered "projectable but raw" when he was drafted. He was picked by the Rangers 171st overall in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft, primarily due to his projectability and delivery.

Scarborough gives Texas a unique arm to work with, and when someone with such an arm takes the mound and successfully does so, a reliable pitcher is formed.

As with every other prospect in the farm system, Scarborough is simply waiting for his time to shine. More development is needed, but it's safe to say that he could very well find hi name among MLB's Top 100 Prospects rankings in the near future. He's a likely candidate to eventually have a breakout in the Major Leagues and could cement himself as a key piece to the franchise.

