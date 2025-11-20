Should the Rangers Pursue a Reunion with Nathaniel Lowe?

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment. In 34 games with Boston, Lowe hit .280 with a pair of home runs and 16 RBIs. He spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals before joining the Red Sox.

The 30-year old will join a loaded first baseman free agent class. With the Texas Rangers looking to improve their offense, should Texas reunite with the former World Series champion?

The Rangers Should Not Bring Back Lowe

Unfortunately, it is probably not in the best interest of the Rangers to pursue Lowe. In December 2024, Texas traded Lowe to the Nationals in exchange for reliever Robert Garcia. He was quickly replaced by Jake Burger as the Rangers searched for more power in the lineup.

In his final season in Arlington, Lowe hit .265 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. He was a major contributor during their championship run in 2023, and he won a Gold Glove that year. He drove in 84 runs this year, which would've led Texas in that category. However, his batting average and on-base percentage took a sharp decline.

One of Lowe's best attributes when he w was getting on base. He had 93 walks in 2023, but since then, he's drawn 71 and 62 walks, respectively. Burger didn't live up to the expectations in 2025 to be a power-hitting first baseman. He dealt with injuries and missed lots of games, but he was still a solid run producer.

Even if they don't feel Burger is the answer at first base, there are plenty of better options for president of baseball operations Chris Young to pursue. Players like Luis Arraez, Munetaki Murakami, and Kazuma Okamoto are all better options within the budget.

Texas is already exploring trade possibilities for right fielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim. It seems that Young is taking this franchise into a new direction under manager Skip Schumaker. Since 2023, many of the major contributors have not found the same spark. The offense has regressed, and it was a large reason the Rangers missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

The front office also plans to shed payroll and bringing in Lowe may not be the best move financially. Fans may clamor for a reunion, as his relationship with the fanbase was strong. However, after back-to-back disappointing seasons, it is time to move on from some of the core of this 2023 group, and look towards the future.

