Rangers Looking to Move Two Former All-Stars in Emerging Trade Push

The Texas Rangers have some difficult decisions ahead of them this winter. They're faced with a reduced payroll and a multitude of pitchers that are unrestricted free agents. Pairing that with a desire to improve a struggling offense, president of baseball operations Chris Young has his hands tied.

Some unpopular moves will have to be made, and it looks like the Rangers may be moving on from a pair of key pieces to their lineup.

The Rangers Are Looking to Trade Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Rangers are exploring trades for right fielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim. If they can't get a trade done, they are non tender candidates and would become free agents.

Garcia has heavily regressed since his unforgettable 2023 campaign, where he helped lead Texas to its first World Series title. Two seasons ago, he hit .245 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs. The 32-year-old has not reached that same level of success since.

In 2025, he had his lowest on-base percentage (.271) since joining the Rangers. He's among the league's highest in chase rate and hit .086 in the month of September. The team gave him time off to work on his swing during the season, but it only worked for a short period of time. However, his hitting woes didn't translate to the field. He led all right fielders with 16 defensive runs saved.

That is where Garcia's value lies. He is one of the league's best defenders with his incredible range and strong arm. He helped Texas win games off his defense alone. The power is also still there, and a lot of teams could use Garcia for depth. His time in Arlington is running short, and maybe a change of scenery can help.

Heim is in a similar spot. After an All-Star season in 2023, his hitting numbers have taken a steep drop off. Heim's batting average, home runs, RBIs, and OPS have all gone down since 2023. The 30-year-old is still a solid defensive catcher and could help a team in need of catching depth. His backup, Kyle Higashioka, outplayed Heim last season and became the preferred catching option.

If the Rangers were to bring these players back, they would be owed an estimated nearly $19 million combined, with Garcia being more expensive. It's difficult to gauge the market, if any, for Garcia and Heim, so there is a possibility they'll hit free agency.

There is no denying how valuable they were to Texas success in 2023. They were largely responsible for bringing that championship to Arlington and instantly became fan favorites. However, they aren't the same players they were two years ago, and it might be time to usher in a new era under Skip Schumaker.

