Rangers Sparkplug Cody Freeman to Miss Time with Fracture in Back

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers will have one less player competing for a utility spot for the opening day roster.

Cody Freeman, who made his Major League debut last year, will miss the next four to six weeks with a fracture in his back, according to manager Skip Schumaker. He wasn’t specific about the type of fracture. But Freeman will need at least four weeks before he can begin any sort of spring training ramp-up.

“Obviously he wasn’t thrilled,” Schumaker said. “But he’s the type of kid that will get something out of this rehab. It’s tough for him because I know he’s fighting for a roster spot, but it’s not like he's not part of the plan moving forward and he’s going to help us at some point during the season.”

What’s Next for Cody Freeman?

Texas Rangers second baseman Cody Freeman. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The injury realistically removes Freeman from competition for the opening-day roster. Schumaker said he’ll need ramp-up time after the four-week mark, assuming he’s progressed properly. He was competing with a group of players to be the starting second baseman or a utility player. Freeman was also set to get outfield work this spring to further improve the skill set.

He was in a group of players that included Ezequiel Duran, Michael Helman, Sam Haggerty and Tyler Wade, among others, for what appears to be three back-up spots on the opening day roster.

“This is why depth is important,” Schumaker said. “You know this is going to come up in spring training. You’re hoping it doesn’t. But it’s part of the deal.”

Freeman made his MLB debut last season and made an immediate impression on the team and on fans. He played in 36 MLB games with a slash of .228/.258/.342 with three home runs and 15 RBI. He was also the 2025 Rangers minor league player of the year after he slashed .336/.382/.549 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI in 97 games at Triple-A Round Rock.

Freeman was the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. His older brother, Tyler, plays for the Colorado Rockies, who visit the Rangers on Sunday.

Schumaker updated two other players. Pitcher Winston Santos, who took a comebacker off his left wrist earlier this week, will be out for four weeks with a fracture wrist. Because it’s his non-throwing hand, he can continue to throw bullpens and, if he throws live batting practice he’ll throw with a screen in front of him.

Infielder/outfielder Michael Helman was scratched from Saturday’s game with the Cubs with what Schumaker called a “hip/groin thing” that flared up during Friday’s opener. He said it was precautionary. Helman will work out at the Rangers’ facility on Saturday and if there are no setbacks will be available to play on Sunday.