Adolis García Among Several Rangers Players to Undergo Roster Moves

The Texas Rangers are in the middle of offseason chaos with massive decisions being made. Not only is the roster bound to shift, but they're also under the new leadership of manager Skip Schumaker, adding to an already uncertain 2026 campaign.

As with every other franchise across the nation, Texas is looking ahead to next season and is trying to determine where to go from here in order to place itself in the best possible position for its upcoming campaign. One of the steps to doing so involves making roster moves, although some are more drastic than others.

Rangers Make Flurry of Moves

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Just moments ago, the Rangers announced five major roster moves that they have been making. Among the group is outfielder Sam Haggerty, catcher Jonah Heim, pitchers Josh Sborz and Jacob Webb, but the most intriguing move tonight was that of outfielder Adolis García.

García, a longtime right fielder for Texas, has been non-tendered by the Rangers. As a result, he has immediately become a free agent and will not need to pass through waivers.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/OoZ5URdCnt — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 21, 2025

García wasn't considered a shining star this past year, as he slashed .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS, even worse than his 2024 OPS of .684. For reference, he owned a .836 OPS in 2023.

It doesn't take a Texas fan to recognize the impact that the 32-year-old right fielder had on his franchise. During the Rangers' 2023 run in the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, García played a pivotal role in helping his team push until the end, ultimately bringing home a title.

That year, he served as one of their key offensive players, having slashed .245/.328/.508 with 39 home runs and 17 RBIs across 148 games. After posting such a stunning season, it's disheartening to witness his downfall in recent years.

However, now that he's a free agent, he could have a chance to redeem himself elsewhere and return to the García that fans know him to be. This could be a fresh start, and potentially an opportunity for him to reinvent himself on the field.

As for the four additional roster moves, all but one have been non-tendered. Haggerty agreed to terms on a one-year contract, allowing him to avoid arbitration. However, Heim, Sborz and Webb have all been non-tendered alongside García. With these moves, Texas now has 34 Major League players on their roster.

This is only the beginning of what could be a long line of moves across the nation. At the face value, the offseason seems like it should be a calm time, but it is anything but.

