Three Reasons Cal Quantrill Could Thrive With Rangers

The Texas Rangers are staying true to their commitment to focus on pitching for the remainder of the offseason rather than hitting. This is evident in their bold move to acquire Mackenzie Gore, and the signing of former Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves pitcher Cal Quantrill further establishes that intent.

While Quantrill didn't have a stellar season with either franchise he pitched for last season, he's an established arm who could thrive in making the transition to another franchise with legitimate World Series contention.

The signing was reported by Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News and is a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. The upside has been shown; it might just take a few tweaks to make Quantrill a threat again. Here are three reasons why Quantrill could thrive in Texas.

1. Strong American League Stats

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) throws a pitch. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Most people would remember Quantrill in his time with the Cleveland Guardians, which spanned from 2020 to 2023. After being traded to Cleveland from the San Diego Padres, Quantrill began to live up to his first-round draft status, helping the Guardians reach the postseason twice during his tenure.

In four years in the American League, Quantrill held a 3.58 ERA in 99 games (75 starts), with a WHIP of 1.25 and collected 320 strikeouts. Additionally, Quantrill was a 5.7 WAR player in this league. But when the Guardians decided to move on after the 2023 campaign, things have been shaky since.

In four seasons in the National League with the Colorado Rockies, Marlins, and Braves, as well as his rookie season with the Padres in 2019, Quantrill pitched to a 5.24 ERA in 88 games (74 starts), with a WHIP of 1.43, and collected 302 strikeouts. His WAR took a step back as well, sitting at 1.9.

2. Rarely Allows the Free Pass

Miami Marlins pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) ramping up to throw a pitch. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While this might sometimes come back to hurt him, Quantrill has been an effective pitcher in limiting walks throughout his career. Last season, the Rangers ranked sixth in the MLB in walks allowed in 2025, so if Quantrill makes his way to the big league roster, this is something to count on him for.

According to Baseball Savant, Quantrill's walk rate was the best part of his game last season, while other areas took a massive hit. Texas pitching coach Jordan Tiegs should be able to work through some mechanics with him this spring.

3. Starter/Reliever Combo

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) pitches in relief | Jennifer Buchanan-Imagn Images

The Rangers needed to add to their pitching depth this season, and it could easily come down to whether Quantrill has a strong spring camp that they make room for him on the opening day roster. Beneficial for Texas, he can be a rotational piece or come out of the bullpen.

In 38 times over his career, Quantrill has come out of the bullpen, and while he's likely wanting to be a rotational depth piece, he'll do whatever is needed of him to return to the MLB after a down season. Quantrill will likely be a player called up during the season when pitching is needed.

