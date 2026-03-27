Three Ways to Assess Texas Rangers’ Opening Day Payroll Ranking, Breakdown

The Texas Rangers opened the 2026 season with a $201 million tax payroll. It ranked them 15th in the Majors and the final team that spent at least $200 million going into opening day, per Spotrac.

The Rangers are saving money. Texas is more than $42 million under the first competitive balance tax threshold. That was a goal this offseason according to president of baseball operations Chris Young. There are three ways to assess their opening day payroll, which includes all players on the 40-man roster.

Room to Maneuver

The Texas Rangers logo painted on the turf at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers have ended each of the last three seasons above the CBT, which makes them three-time payors into the CBT. That level of spending is fine when winning a World Series, as the Rangers did in 2023. But after two straight non-playoff seasons, Texas ownership reassessed the amount they were spending and mandated that Young do more with less.

Young made no secret of that this offseason and made budget moves — except for trading Marcus Semien’s salary for Brandon Nimmo’s.

He did say that ownership has traditionally been supportive of taking on salary if the team is in contention. Recent history supports that assertion. If the Rangers are in contention, one could look at that $42 million as play money to bolster a team for a playoff run.

The Big Five

Texas Rangers left fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Rangers have five players making more than $10 million in 2026 — pitcher Jacob deGrom ($37 million), shortstop Corey Seager ($32.5 million), pitcher Nathan Eovaldi ($25 million), designated hitter Joc Pederson ($18.5 million) and Nimmo ($15.25 million). That’s $128.25 million and more than half of the Rangers’ payroll. Nimmo counts less against the CBT payroll because the Mets retained $6 million in 2026. It goes back up to $20.25 million next season.

But that is still considerable payroll for five players and a good reason why the Rangers weren’t big spenders in free agency. Some of that money is coming back soon. Pederson falls off the books after this season. Eovaldi and deGrom fall off the books after 2027. The Rangers have a $20 million club option on deGrom in 2028.

The Pre-Arb Gang

Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rangers have eight players considered “pre-arbitration.” These are players that have less than three years of service time and make the league minimum. That’s why Wyatt Langord, a player many consider to be a future All-Star and MVP candidate, makes the same amount of money as reliever Jacob Latz — $780,000.

But pre-arbitration players help teams control costs. Combined the eight players likely count $6.24 million on the payroll. Of the group, only Langford and reliever Robert Garcia will have the service time necessary to be eligible for arbitration in 2027. Given the uncertainty of the labor situation, that’s a good reason why the Rangers may be hesitant to get an extension done with Langford — or vice versa.