Five Rangers to Trade if Texas Falters and Becomes Sellers at Deadline

The Texas Rangers are in an unusual spot. They are one game under .500 and they are one game back for the lead in the American League West division.

It's been a weird race so far. Earlier this week the Athletics were still in front and every team in the division was under .500. The race probably won't end that way and given the division’s mediocrity, Texas still has every opportunity to take control of the race as they head to Anaheim for a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

But what if things go south for the Rangers? What if it becomes clear by the All-Star break that the offseason moves to improve their offense haven't panned out? The Rangers won't take a measured approach to the trade deadline. With payroll close to $200 million and the potential for a lockout this offseason, the Rangers will likely shed payroll and add young talent.

Texas hopes that doesn’t happen. But if it does, these five players are likely to be moved.

RHP Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

deGrom is set to make $37 million next season and whoever trades for him will inherit the mutual option he and the Rangers have for 2028, an option unlikely to be exercised. He’s the type of piece that can put a contender over the top.

deGrom is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA so far and home runs are again an issue. But he has baseball’s best strikeout-to-walk rate and when he’s dominant, he’s nearly unhittable.

The Rangers would probably have to pick up some of his salary, but the return should be impressive. Texas could command three to five prospects for the two-time Cy Young winner, with an emphasis on ones that are MLB ready or close to it.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Eovaldi is another controllable player for a trade partner that would yield a high return. He has one year left on the contract he signed with Texas before the 2025 season, and he'll make $24 million in 2027.

After a slow start, he's getting back to being the pitcher that he's been the past few seasons. He is 5-4 with a 3.62 ERA and he’s allowed one earned run in his last three starts. He has a sterling postseason history, including two World Series rings. He could fetch three or four prospects, at least one of which should be MLB ready. Texas would probably have to pick up a little salary.

DH Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers right fielder Joc Pederson. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Rangers could have traded Pederson last offseason, they might have taken the bait. But after an awful campaign in which he missed three months due to injury, no team was going to take his $21.25 million salary for 2026.

Now that his bat has perked up a bit, if the Rangers are out of it, they could move him for a couple of prospects who don't necessarily need to be MLB ready, especially if the trade partner will take the remainder of his contract off Texas’ books. Pederson is slashing .234/.353/.351 and his .704 OPS is his best at any point with Texas.

C Kyle Higashioka

If the Rangers are out of the race there's no reason to hang on to a 36-year-old catcher who will be a free agent after the season. He and the Rangers have a mutual option for 2027, but Texas has Danny Jansen under contract and has options in the minor leagues. Texas can even find a backup for Jansen in free agency.

Higashioka, who is only batting .206, would be a valuable piece to a contender that needs depth behind the plate. The Rangers could get a prospect, maybe two, depending on the team and whether it wants to overpay. He could also be a throw-in with either deGrom or Eovaldi to sweeten a deal.

SS Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trading Seager would be the surest sign that the Rangers are entering a new phase as a franchise. Texas signed him to a 10-year deal worth $325 million before the 2022 season. Seeger still has five years left on that deal after this season and will be paid $31.5 million each year.

During the offseason there was talk that the Boston Red Sox were interested in acquiring Seager. The Red Sox are now well under 500. But any of the big market teams in contention could take a swing at him because they could handle his salary long-term.

This would be a “nuclear option” deal. The Rangers wouldn’t keep any salary and would ask for a high return, even higher than what they gave up to the Washington Nationals to acquire MacKenzie Gore.

Seager is in a slump and on the injured list, but most teams will take a chance on the two-time World Series MVP — if they can afford it.