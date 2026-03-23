Projecting the Texas Rangers’ 26-Man Opening Day Roster

The Texas Rangers have two more plane rides before opening day in Philadelphia on Friday. The first was from their spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., back home to Texas.

The other is on Wednesday when they head to Philly for opening day. The Rangers have two exhibition games in between on Monday and Tuesday at Globe Life Field against the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers have trimmed their spring training roster considerably as they come home. Typically, Texas waits until the last minute to set its 26-man roster for opening day. Here, with spring training done, is one last stab at projecting the final 26-man roster for Thursday’s game.

Pitchers (13)

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Starting Rotation (5): Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Jack Leiter, MacKenzie Gore (L), Kumar Rocker

That is the likely order in the first turn of the rotation. Eovaldi has already been announced as the opening day starter and the off day on Friday gives him an extra day of rest before his next start on April 1 in Baltimore. The Rangers would like deGrom to start the home opener on April 3. If so, then he needs to pitch in the second game, and an off day after the road trip gives him an extra day of rest.

Leiter and Gore are interchangeable. The Rangers may want to put Gore in front of Leiter to work in the left-hander after two right-handers. Gore is starting Monday’s exhibition game. Tuesday’s game may give us a clue who will pitch the finale in Philly.

Rocker will probably get the first shot at the final spot. Jacob Latz had an awful final start and Rocker’s numbers have been solid enough to give him the nod. He is still a work-in-progress when it comes to controlling the run game and he must get better at it.

Bullpen (8)

Relievers: Jacob Latz (L), Jalen Beeks (L), Cole Winn, Tyler Alexander, Robert Garcia, Chris Martin, Jakob Junis, Carter Baumler.

Latz slides into the bullpen, where he excelled last season, and remains on stand-by if Texas needs an emergency starter. Keeping him stretched out will be important, so he’ll be the multi-inning left-hander. Beeks will make the team because he’s on a Major League deal, even though he only pitched twice in camp. Winn has pitched well enough to be the Rangers’ right-handed long reliever. Alexander and Junis have had quiet, but effective, camps and should make the team. Garcia and Martin will the initial shots at closing games, depending on the matchup.

The last spot comes down to Baumler, a Rule 5 pick, and Curvelo, who made his MLB debut last year. Baumler gets the final spot. He’s performed great in camp, and the Rangers must roster him or risk losing him due to his Rule 5 status. Curvelo has minor league options and can go to Triple-A Round Rock and be on standby. He had a solid camp. If Baumler wasn’t a Rule 5 player, Curvelo would probably make the team.

This means a non-roster invitee pitcher won’t make the team. If Texas surprises and goes that way, based on which pitchers have not been optioned to minor league camp, Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber, both considered fifth starter candidates, could be rostered for long relief. Trey Supak has had an intriguing camp and could sneak in there, too.

Position Players (13)

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Catcher: Kyle Higashioka, Danny Jansen

Infielders: 1B Josh Burger, 2B Josh Smith (L), SS Corey Seager (L), 3B Josh Jung

Outfielders: RF Brandon Nimmo (L), CF Evan Carter (L), LF Wyatt Langford

DH: Joc Pederson (L)

Bench: Sam Haggerty (S), Ezequiel Duran, Andrew McCutchen.

There is no drama in the starting lineup. Higashioka and Jansen will tandem at catcher, with Higashioka getting the nod on opening day due to his experience with the pitching staff. Burger and Smith have had exceptional camps, with the latter locking down the starting second base job after the trade of Marcus Semien. Carter and Langford may flip positions, likely on occasion to start with. But the priority is making sure Carter is available to play every day. So Langford emerging as the everyday center fielder can’t be ruled out. Pederson will get DH at-bats against right-handers to start the season.

Haggerty has had the best camp among back-ups on the MLB roster. He’s also proven he can play second base, in addition to all three outfield positions. He’ll be a late-inning pinch hitter against left-handers, who he batted .317 against last season. Duran has had trouble in the utility role and has been overshadowed by Smith. But he batted better than .300, played multiple positions and showed off the power. He appears to have fended off players like Cameron Cauley for now.

The last spot goes to McCutchen, the former National League MVP who has hit well in camp since he arrived a couple of weeks ago. Texas needs to be confident he can play a corner outfield spot to improve flexibility. But his bat has been so good in camp that he’s the right player to take DH at-bats against left-handed pitching and can be a valuable pinch-hit option. If the Rangers feel he isn’t ready, Mark Canha likely gets this spot. But the bet is McCutchen gets the spot because if he doesn’t another team will probably scoop him up.