Rangers Free Agent Starter Worth Re-Signing with Potential Comeback

The Texas Rangers still have a handful of former players floating around in free agency. While these players continue exploring their options, the Rangers have signed a few free agents in the meantime, namely Danny Jansen and Jakob Junis.

Although spring training is just a few days away, ballclubs are still looking to place themselves in a solid position ahead of their 2026 campaigns — this stands true for the Rangers, too. This means franchises across the nation could still make waves by shaking up a few rosters. Texas might find another move in free agency to be worthwhile, particularly if it involves one of its left-handed starting pitchers.

One of the more notable Texas free agents still available is Patrick Corbin, and the Rangers should consider holding onto him for another season. In fact, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently named him to his free agent big board at No. 18.

Will Corbin Bounce Back?

After the 36-year-old Corbin wrapped up his 2020 season, he started to regress on the mound. During his 2022 campaign, he registered a 6.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts across 152.2 innings pitched through 31 starts. The following two years with the Washington Nationals, he logged a 5.20 ERA and a 5.62 ERA, respectively.

In his first campaign with the Rangers, Corbin recorded a 4.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts across 155.1 innings pitched through 31 games, 30 of which he started. This was a noticeable improvement from his past couple of seasons, but was it enough for the Rangers to want him back?

In Rymer's blunt words, "It felt like a joke when the Rangers picked up Corbin and inserted him into a depleted rotation last year. Instead, he posted his lowest ERA since 2019 while also giving them five innings when he took the ball. The odds of him doing it again aren't great, but he's still worth a chance as a No. 5 starter."

Texas appears to be committed to trying either Jacob Latz and Kumar Rocker as the fifth starter. But, the Rangers signed Corbin late in spring training last March. So as long as he remains unsigned, he remains an option.

Corbin's best season was in 2018 when he finished with a 3.15 ERA and 246 strikeouts across 200.0 innings pitched in his 33 starts. Since then, he's struggled to find his groove and maintain consistency.

He was previously considered a weapon on the mound, but he's since lost his touch. However, as noted by Rymer, he is still worthy of a No. 5 starting position. There's still potential for him to bounce back, and Texas shouldn't pass up on him just yet.

