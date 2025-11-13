Rangers World Series Favorite Travis Jankowski Returns as New Coach

The Texas Rangers will have a new look coaching staff in 2026 under manager Skip Schumaker. Several coaches departed including former manager Bruce Bochy, pitching coach Mike Maddux, catching coach Bobby Wilson, third base coach Tony Beasley, and hitting coach Bret Boone.

On Wednesday evening per Rangers PR, they announced the staff for 2026. With it came some surprises, including the new first base coach.

Travis Jankowski is the New First Base Coach for Texas

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Yes, you are reading that correctly. Just one year removed from his tenure as a player in Arlington, Travis Jankowski is joining Schumaker's staff. Jankowski, 34, last played for the New York Mets on July 8th. It's an instant transition from playing to coaching for the former outfielder.

Jankowski was a journeyman throughout his 11-year career. He joined Texas in 2023, his sixth team at the time. He played 107 games and finished with a career-high in batting average (.263). He also struck out just 42 times and had a .357 on-base percentage.

In the postseason, he was primarily used on defense until Adolis Garcia suffered an injury during the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In game four, he went 2-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. He was an overlooked piece of that championship team, and became a fan favorite.

He wasn't able to totally replicate his success in 2024. In 104 games, he hit .200 and had an OBP of .266, his lowest since 2019. Texas missed the postseason and Jankowski departed for the Chicago White Sox.

Scumaker and Jankowski go all the way back to 2016. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (subscription required) highlighted their time together with the San Diego Padres. Schumaker was battling with Jankowski for a bench spot in spring training, but Schumaker was struggling at the plate. Despite some push back, he ultimately decided to retire. Schumaker said, "I couldn't, in good conscience, take a job from a player who was better than me." Now, they reunite as coaches for the Rangers.

Joining Jankowski is quality control coach Rod Barajas, bullpen coach Colby Suggs, and major league hitting coach Alex Cintron. Opposite of Jankowski will be Corey Ragsdale who moves from first to third base coach. It's a fun reunion for Jankowski and the Rangers, as they take aim at returning to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

