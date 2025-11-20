What the Yankees Might Have to Give Up in a Corey Seager Trade

Reports have come out that the Texas Rangers are looking to shed some payroll. A big part of their payroll comes from the remainder of Corey Seager's contract. Seager is owed nearly $190 million over the next six years, and moving him may make the most sense for the Rangers' future.

Seager does have a list of teams that he could veto a trade to, but the New York Yankees are not among the teams listed, according to Evan Grant of Dallasnews.com. After a lackluster season from Anthony Volpe, the Yankees could value making a move for the superstar shortstop.

Now let's look at some possible pieces that could be sent to Texas. This won't be predicting a trade package, but rather offering some names that could entice the Rangers to move the two-time World Series MVP.

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

First thing to remember is that if the Yankees are taking on a bulk of the remainder of Seager's contract, the return package will be significantly less than if that money wasn't a factor.

The first name Texas might want in return is a current member of New York's Major League roster. Moved at this past trade deadline, Ryan McMahon could be an easy throw-in for the Yankees. This frees up a third-base spot for Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero.

It also gives the freedom to offer that position to George Lombard Jr. when he's ready to make his Major League debut. He likely won't take everyday reps at third at the highest level in 2026, so having Caballero or Volpe to man down third with Seager at shortstop could be a potential move.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Texas has Josh Jung solidified at third, having another glove on the left side of the infield would be a valuable part of a return for Seager. A proven glove that's flashed power, McMahon could be the first piece added in a possible trade.

Texas could use this as an opportunity to help bolster its pitching staff and depth. Bryce Cunningham, New York's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline could be a potential arm to send over.

The Vanderbilt product has two 60-grade pitches in his fastball and slider, and could continue to develop in the Rangers system after spending 2025 in High-A before appearing in the Arizona Fall League.

May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Vanderbilt starter Bryce Cunningham makes a pitch against Florida at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 first-round pick Ben Hess could be another potential arm to be packaged. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Hess has a very intriguing frame with a phenomenal fastball and curveball. After seven starts in Double-A in 2025, he could be ready for a Major League call-up much earlier than Cunningham.

These are just three potential names that could be moved for Corey Seager. With not as much position player depth in the farm, the Yankees will likely have to move some of their better arms if they want to make this deal happen.

For a team looking to make a splash under a new manager, dumping some payroll for the benefit of the future could be the fresh start needed for Texas.

