Which Texas Rangers Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

The Texas Rangers have developed a handful of players on their Major League roster, including outfielder Wyatt Langford.

The third-year pro, who was Texas’ first-round pick in 2023, is pegged by many to make the American League All-Star team for the first time. He’s a good example of great talent with supportive development around him.

There are other success stories, too, including pitcher Jacob Latz, who has emerged as a quality swing starter last season.

While every prospect’s development matters in baseball, where only a handful get to the Majors, some matter more than others. Based on Baseball America’s (subscription required) Top 30 organization rankings, here are five prospects whose development really matters to the Rangers in 2026.

Caden Scarborough

The Texas Rangers logo painted on the turf behind home plate at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers’ No. 2 prospect could be on a fast track to position himself for a Major League call-up in 2027. He has some of the best stuff in the Rangers’ system and is coming off a terrific season. In 2025 with Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City, his overall record was 2-5 but everything flipped. He trimmed the ERA to 2.45 in 22 games (21 starts), with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88 innings. Batters hit just .181 against him. He also had a 0.88 WHIP.

David Davalillo, the franchise’s winner of the Nolan Ryan pitcher of the year award last season, is closer to the Majors than Scarborough. But he could have a significant breakthrough this season, with the talent to get to Triple-A by year’s end.

AJ Russell

Texas has invested plenty of draft capital the past few years on pitching, and with several prospects traded away in the past several months, Russell’s development is critical in the near term. Texas selected Russell in the second round of last July’s draft, and he didn’t pitch because he had Tommy John surgery in 2024.

He played for one of the best teams in college baseball in Tennessee and has a long-term profile the Rangers like. Given his mature makeup, he could speed quickly through the system under the right circumstances.

Emiliano Teodo

Texas Rangers pitcher Emiliano Teodo. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Teodo has been limited in camp due to a back issue, but the Rangers are hoping he can contribute in the Majors at some point in 2026. He’s unlikely to make the opening day roster because of the back and he needs to cut down on his walks, which were an issue in his first year as a reliever in the system. He has the stuff to be a closer or a high-leverage set-up man down the line. Texas needs him to take that step this year.

Malcolm Moore

Texas Rangers first round draft pick Malcolm Moore. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Rangers have little organization depth at catcher and only one veteran catcher signed beyond this season — Danny Jansen. Texas drafted Malcolm Moore in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft to be that organization depth. But injuries and a tepid bat have put him in the position of already being at the crossroads of a professional career. Texas needs him to take a jump this season. First, stay healthy. Second, get better at the plate and move to at least Double-A by season’s end.

Cameron Cauley

No prospect in spring training is generating more buzz than Cauley, who seems to hit every time he steps to the plate lately. He’s versatile in the field and could be an option in 2027. Or, perhaps earlier? Cauley has been a .400 hitter in Major League spring training since he joined the organization. Texas has a need for utility players as Josh Smith moves to being a starting second baseman. Cauley hasn’t played above Double-A, so he may need a bit more time. But a strong first half positions him for a potential call-up if an injury happens.