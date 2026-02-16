Rangers Superstar Gave Sebastian Walcott Advice Heading into Elbow Surgery

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Sebastian Walcott was understandably crest-fallen when he knew he would need elbow surgery. One Texas Rangers star took him aside because he’s been there before.

Corey Seager had Tommy John surgery in 2018 while he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was diagnosed with an elbow strain early in that season and then missed the rest of the season. He bounced back strong and by 2020 he was World Series MVP when the Dodgers won the championship at Globe Life Field during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Seager is a great model for Walcott to emulate, as he’s one of many position players to return from the injury and perform at a high level. Turns out they recently spoke.

Corey Seager’s Advice to Sebastian Walcott

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager swings a bat during a game. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Seager said that he spoke to Walcott on Sunday, just before the prospect headed back to Arlington, Texas, for surgery with Dr. Keith Meister, the team’s surgeon. His advice? Follow the process.

“It’s a huge blow mentally,” Seager said. “How I took it was, you don’t know what’s next. Just be in the moment, right? You can’t try and look forward and try and get a goal faster. You just want to show up, know what you’re supposed to do that day, accomplish it and move on.”

Seager said his situation was a bit different in terms of the build-up post-surgery. Four months after his Tommy John he had hip surgery, which delayed his ability to recover from the first surgery.

The 31-year-old Seager isn’t the only position player to have had the surgery, which is more associated with pitchers. Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox had surgery on his UCL in January of 2023 and returned to action on Aug. 8. Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper had the surgery in November of 2022 and returned to be a designated hitter midway through the 2023 season. That’s why Walcott isn’t totally ruled out for the 2026 season. A recovery and return sometime in late August or early September is possible as he could work as a designated hitter, as Harper did when he returned.

It’s not yet clear what type of surgery Walcott will have. His elbow injury could require a Tommy John surgery. Or it could require only an internal brace, which has less recovery time. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said earlier this week that Dr. Meister won’t know which is needed until he performs the surgery later this week.

For now, he can carry Seager’s sage advice into both his surgery and his rehab.

