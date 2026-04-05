Why One MLB Scout is High on Rangers’ Postseason Chances in 2026

The Texas Rangers haven’t been to the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2023. Less than two weeks into the season they don’t feel like a World Series team.

But one MLB scout is far more impressed by what he saw this spring than others, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The national writer’s Sunday notes column included one scout’s comment about the Rangers after seeing them in spring training. That scout told Nightengale that he’s optimistic Texas could get back to the Fall Classic again.

He also knows why.

“It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see those guys in the World Series, especially with that pitching,’’ one veteran scout said. “They are that good."

Texas Rangers’ Postseason Hopes Hinge on Pitching

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rangers have a rotation many consider to be one of the best in baseball, which is topped by two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. Nathan Eovaldi was the Rangers’ opening day starter and has been for the last three seasons. Right-hander Jack Leiter is back for his second season and has already impressed with the team’s first quality start of the season. Rangers second-year pro Kumar Rocker had a solid debut on Saturday.

The new addition is left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who was acquired in January for five Top 30 prospects in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Gore has already struck out 17 hitters in two starts and was a hard-luck loser on Friday against Cincinnati.

If that rotation stays healthy, Texas has a shot to be in the playoffs. Plus, Texas has depth. When deGrom was scratched from his start last Saturday due to neck stiffness, the Rangers were able turn to Jacob Latz as the starter in that game and he gave them four quality innings.

Down on the farm, the Rangers have Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber on standby. Left-hander Cody Bradford started a rehab assignment on Thursday in Round Rock and will make another start at Double-A Frisco next week.

Texas still needs offense and there are signs that the lineup is responding. Brandon Nimmo has been a welcome addition at the leadoff spot. First baseman Jake Burger is off to a great start as the leadoff hitter and Andrew McCutchen has been a terrific late additionl as a right-handed DH against left-handed pitching.

If batters like Joc Pederson — who has yet to get a hit in his first eight games — come around, the Rangers have be able to fulfill that scout’s prediction.