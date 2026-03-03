Wyatt Langford Finally Speaks Out About Potential Long-Term Deal with Rangers

Ever since his strong rookie campaign in 2024, Rangers fans have been clamoring to extend Wyatt Langford. The University of Florida product followed up his rookie campaign with a strong 5.6 fWAR season where he posted a 127 OPS+.

The Rangers' star outfielder is entering just his age-24 season and has already made a huge impact on the team. With two MLB seasons already in the books, Langford was recently asked by 105.3 The FAN about a potential extension with the Rangers:

"I don't know if goal is the right word, but I would obviously love to. Anything like that would be amazing. I love being in Texas, it's a great place to be around, me and my wife love it there, and when we eventually have kids, it'll be a great place for them to grow up. If it works out for us being there long term, that'd be ideal," Langford said.

That is great news for Rangers fans to hear, especially after his dominant 2025 season. Langford led Texas in homers, runs scored and stolen bases last season to pair with his +11 defensive runs saved in the outfield.

Wyatt Langford wants to stay in Texas on a long-term deal

Jesse Gann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ever since he was drafted 4th overall in the 2023 MLB draft, Rangers fans were excited for him to make his debut, and they didn't have to wait long. If Texas can get past any late-contract drama and knock out a long-term deal with Langford soon, that would be ideal.

Fans want him around as long as possible, and clearly, he wouldn't mind it either. For the Rangers to lock him up long term, it will take a haul. Think of somewhere in the neighborhood of Roman Anthony's contract extension with the Redsox.

Anthony signed an 8-year, $130 million contract just a month and a half into his big league career. While Texas wasn't nearly as bold as Boston with this type of deal, I expect Langford to get somewhere in the neighborhood of this deal, and it'd be worth it. Langford is still incredibly young and has many years of prime left.

He's an above-average defender in the outfield, has proven power and speed, and can hit for average. Langford is a great all-around player that Texas needs to keep in-house as long as possible.

With the potential of the CBA getting spicy next offseason, and Langford clearly wanting to stay in Texas, there's no reason not to try and get this contract extension out of the way as soon as possible. Especially before Langford prices himself out of Texas.