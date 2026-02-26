Wyatt Langford's Development Could be X-Factor for Rangers in 2026

The Texas Rangers enter spring training with their sights set on a return to the playoffs. After several coaching changes and a roster shakeup, the Rangers are a new-look team under first-year manager Skip Schumaker.

However, the future of the franchise hasn't changed. Wyatt Langford remains the centerpiece of Texas, and his development could dictate the outlook of the Rangers for the next several years.

The 24-year-old is entering his third season in the big leagues after a meteoric rise through minor league ball. This year is critical, and the right steps from Langford could push Texas back into playoff contention.

MLB Insider Gives High Praise to Langford

Langford reacts after hitting a double. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

MLB Insider Tim Kurkjian joined 105.3 The Fan to discuss the Rangers and spent some time talking about Langford. He said, "What a physical specimen that guy is. To be that big and run like that...We've seen the power, we've seen his speed, we've seen his competitive nature...It's only a matter of time for this guy to become not just an All-Star, but a really really good player."

Langford put up similar numbers in 2025 to those in his rookie season. He put up nearly identical plate appearances, hits, doubles, and runs scored. What separated him from his first season was the power numbers and on-base percentage.

The 24-year-old outfielder hit a team-leading 22 home runs with 62 RBIs. His slugging percentage increased from .415 to .431. His on-base percentage (.344) took a 19-point increase as he drew 74 walks. However, the expectation is that he'll take a bigger leap in his third season.

Langford's Role Could Expand This Year

Langford makes a running catch. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Langford will likely slide in between Brandon Nimmo and Corey Seager in the lineup. The offense's success hinges on this trio performing at a high level. Texas could become more dependent on Langford's offensive and defensive improvement.

While the outfield alignment hasn't been confirmed yet, there is a possibility that Langford could play center field and shift Evan Carter to left field. The two have only appeared together in a total of 84 out of a potential 324 games. Schumaker noted that health will be the biggest determining factor for how the coaching staff deploys the two young outfielders, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

One thing is for certain: Texas can go as high as Langford is willing to take this team. While the Rangers deploy talented veterans on the pitching staff and in the lineup, Langford has the highest ceiling. If he makes the jump to an All-Star caliber player, Texas can return to postseason conversations.