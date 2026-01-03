Yolfran Castillo Latest Rising Star in Rangers’ International Talent Pipeline

The top prospect in the Texas Rangers’ system is Sebastian Walcott. He’s from The Bahamas. Two of the top pitching prospects in the system are Jose Corniell and Winston Santos. Both are out of the Dominican Republic.

Corniell made his MLB debut last September. Santos was placed on the MLB roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, a nod to how much Texas has invested in him. Walcott, still 19 years old, will likely make his Triple-A debut in April.

One of the Rangers’ greatest players and Baseball Hall of Fame selection Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is from Puerto Rico. Texas has had a considerable presence in Latin America and South American for decades. The Rangers hope that Yolfran Castillo is the next big thing.

Castillo is the Rangers’ No. 13 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The site selected Castillo as the Rangers’ potential breakout prospect for the 2026 season.

Yolfran Castillo’s Brief Rangers Career

Yolfran Castillo - Rangers #5 Prospect



Gets on base at a high rate, but not a ton of pop right now at the plate - Can grow into his body more I think to find more power



High upside defensively as well at Shortstop@RangersFarmTalk @scottrlucas pic.twitter.com/64gYiGjgNS — Cameron Freeman (@CFreemanScout) August 10, 2025

Castillo is a native of Venezuela who signed with the Rangers on a $647,500 bonus in January of 2024. Like any young, international prospects, he set out for the Dominican Summer League as a 16-year-old. He was so exceptional in the DSL that the Rangers moved him stateside after 20 games and he played his final 15 games that season in the Arizona Complex League.

He slashed .377/.481/.415 with 26 RBI and 37 runs but didn’t hit a home run. But it was the .414/.552/.471 slash that caught the Rangers’ attention. It’s rare for a 16-year-old to come stateside after just 20 games in the Dominican.

Texas started him last season at the ACL, where in 60 games he slashed .260/.310/.366 with a home run and 31 RBI. That earned him a trip to Class-A Hickory, where he held up that slash against better pitching. He went .255/.325/.321 with 10 RBI. He hasn’t won a weekly or monthly league award yet, but play should draw that attention in 2026.

He hasn’t shown much power yet. He only has one home run. But his scouting grades are rock-solid, including a 60 in the field on a 20-80 scale. He’s at 55 for hitting, running and his arm. That gives the future shortstop and third baseman room for growth.

Other numbers are striking. He’s proven to have a good eye at the plate, with 84 strikeouts against 53 walks in 471 at-bats. His speed should eventually play on the basepaths, where he has 29 stolen bases. He should build on the extra-base hits to this point, just 18 doubles and eight triples.

There is abundant potential in Castillo. This could be the year that he takes a big leap.

