Injured Rangers Bullpen Trio Pitching Like They Need More Rehab Time

Luis Curvelo finally got his rehab assignment started for the Texas Rangers on Friday evening. Like other injured relievers, it was a tough start.

Curvelo recorded just two outs in an appearance with Triple-A Round Rock, as he walked two. He didn’t allow a hit or run. But it was not the kind of start Texas as hoping for out of the right-hander, who has been out since April with a right biceps strain.

But that’s how it’s gone for injured Rangers relievers so far this season. Three are in the minors trying to get ready to return but none of them — Curvelo, Chris Martin and Carter Baumler — seem close to a return.

Injured Rangers on Rehab

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Martin has pitched in two rehab games as he is trying to return form a right shoulder impingement he suffered last month. His numbers haven’t looked good. He’s allowed eight hits and five earned runs in 1.2 innings. He’s also allowed two home runs. He hasn’t struck out a hitter or walked a hitter. Batters are hitting an incredible .800 against him.

Martin gets 30 days on a rehab assignment before the Rangers must decide on his activation. Texas has not reported a setback with the 39-year-old. He just hasn’t been effective, which was the problem he had in the Majors as well. He was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 innings, as he gave up 11 hits and six runs. He struck out seven and walked none. But batters hit .393 against him.

As for Baumler, he’s been shut down. He suffered a setback with the right intercostal strain that he suffered in early April. While on his rehab assignment he was effective as he pitched in three innings and gave up five hits and one earned run. But batters were hitting .385 against him.

The setback is concerning not just for his health but because of his Rule 5 status. He had to make the opening-day roster for the Rangers to keep him, and he must be rostered all season. For now, he’s taking up a 40-man roster spot.

The good news for Texas is that each of the relievers the Rangers have promoted to replace their injured pitchers have been solid. Curvelo was called up to replace Baumler, but Texas called up Cal Quantrill to replace Curvelo. He is 2-0 with a 3.77 ERA as he’s taken on a bulk relief role for the Rangers.

Gavin Collyer and Peyton Gray both earned promotions and have been terrific. Collyer is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in 12 games, with eight strikeouts and seven walks in 9.2 innings. He’s only given up five hits. Gray, a 30-year-old rookie, has a 0.87 ERA in seven games with eight strikeouts and one walk in 10.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .194 against him.