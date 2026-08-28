Rangers-Brewers Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

The troubles on the road continue for the Texas Rangers. But their series with the Milwaukee Brewers gives them an opportunity to turn things around.

The Rangers (66-68) haven't won a series on the road since taking two out of three from the Cleveland Guardians in late June. Texas had a golden opportunity earlier this week to win their series with the Chicago White Sox, as they claimed a victory in the opening game.

But the Rangers fell apart in the final two games of the series and spent the off day in Milwaukee on Thursday trying to figure some things out.

The lead the Rangers held in the American League West Division at the beginning of the week now belongs to the Houston Astros. Houston took two out of three from the New York Yankees in the Bronx and plays the New York Mets this weekend. Houston is a game up on the Rangers in the division. It might as well be two games up because the Astros have the tiebreaker.

Texas is two games back of the Guardians for the final wild card berth as the Guardians have won seven straight games and eight of their last 10 games going into their series with the Kansas City Royals this weekend. The Rangers need to get things flipped quick.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Brewers: Brewers.TV

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox/Fox One; Brewers: Fox/Fox One

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Brewers: Brewers.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Brewers: WTMJ 620

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Texas LHP Cody Bradford (0-2, 3.05) vs. Brewers RHP Logan Henderson (8-2, 2.60)

Saturday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90) vs. Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84)

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (5-10, 4.41) vs. Brewers TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: vs. Athletics, Aug. 31-Sept. 2; vs. Tampa Bay, Sept. 3-6; at Seattle, Sept. 8-10; at Arizona, Sept. 11-13; vs. Boston, Sept. 15-17; vs. Toronto, Sept. 18-20; vs. New York Mets, Sept. 22-24; at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.