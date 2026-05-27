Rangers DFA Fan Favorite as Nicky Lopez Joins Starting Lineup

Only the Texas Rangers could go from no runs and no hits one game to 10 runs and nine hits in the next game.

That's what the Texas Rangers have done in their last two games against the Houston Astros, as they prepare for game three of their four-game series on Wednesday evening.

The Rangers have faced right-handers they had little experience with in each of the first two starts. Tatsuya Imai made his debut against the Rangers on Monday night and began what became a combined no hitter.

On Tuesday, it was Jason Alexander, a pitcher Rangers hitters had little experience with but blistered for eight runs in the first inning. Somehow, Alexander survived that shelling and gave Houston six innings of work, preserving their bullpen for Wednesday night.

The real question is whether the Rangers can find any consistency out of this? For instance, on Sunday, the game before they were no hit, the Rangers played a tense game with the Angels that resulted in only scoring one run.

Manager Skip Schumaker has been clear that he's looking for solutions. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo offered a few on Monday night after the no-hitter.

Apparently Schumaker also feels like there is a solution in Nicky Lopez. The team made the announcement that outfielder Andrew McCutchen had been designated for assignment and that infielder Nicky Lopez had been signed to a one-year major league contract.

Immediately following that announcement, the lineup was revealed with Lopez positioned at second base.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/XrdN3dkLT0 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 27, 2026

With a close division race where every team is under .500, it only takes one consistent breakout for one of these teams to take control of the division. Perhaps the Rangers can finally use what happened on Tuesday as fuel to be that team.

Here is Wednesday’s lineup.

Rangers Lineup on May 27

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

C Danny Jansen

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

RHP Jacob deGrom

Only five batters on the roster have faced Burrows before, which isn’t surprising because Burrows didn’t pitch in the first meeting with the Rangers earlier this month.

Jake Burger, who faced Burrows in the NL with the Miami Marlins has the best experience with him as he is batting .500 in two at-bats. The only other Rangers position player with a hit against him is Sam Haggerty, who is 1-for-3. Rangers batters have a combined 10 at-bats against the right-hander.

The Astros, however, have plenty of experience against Rangers starter Jacob deGrom. None has more than Christian Walker. In 21 at-bats he is batting .095 for his career. But he does have two home runs and two RBI. The only other Astros batter with a home run off deGrom is Jeremy Pena, who has one home run and a .400 average in 10 career at-bats.