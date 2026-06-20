Rangers' Jake Burger Remains in Game After Being Hit By Pitch vs. Padres
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ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger took a pitch to his right hand during his at-bat in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game wth the San Diego Padres.
Burger — who hit a home run earlier in the game to give Texas a 3-1 lead — was batting against Padres reliever Adrian Morejon. On a 2-2 count, Burger took a 99.5 mph four-seam fastball to what appeared to be the top of this right hand.
He fell to the ground in obvious pain, stayed there for a moment and then got up. Burger was walked to first base by manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer before Burger stayed in the game.
While at first base, the Rangers used Cody Freeman as a pinch-hitter for Nicky Lopez and Burger received additional attention from the trainer at the dugout before returning to first base.
Jake Burger’s Recent Tear
The game went to extra innings with the Rangers and Padres tied at 3-3 and Burger remained in the game to play first base.
Burger entered the game on Saturday with a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and a batting average of .368 with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBI in that span. It was a subset of a larger stretch in which he’s been one of the most productive players in the lineup.
In his previous 34 games he slashed .305/.385/.534 with six home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBI which boosted his batting average from .208 to nearly .250.
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Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard