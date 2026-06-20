Rangers' Jake Burger Remains in Game After Being Hit By Pitch vs. Padres

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger took a pitch to his right hand during his at-bat in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game wth the San Diego Padres.

Burger — who hit a home run earlier in the game to give Texas a 3-1 lead — was batting against Padres reliever Adrian Morejon. On a 2-2 count, Burger took a 99.5 mph four-seam fastball to what appeared to be the top of this right hand.

He fell to the ground in obvious pain, stayed there for a moment and then got up. Burger was walked to first base by manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer before Burger stayed in the game.

While at first base, the Rangers used Cody Freeman as a pinch-hitter for Nicky Lopez and Burger received additional attention from the trainer at the dugout before returning to first base.

Jake Burger’s Recent Tear

The perfect weekend for a Burger bomb! #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/yxnGsj0SPM — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 20, 2026

The game went to extra innings with the Rangers and Padres tied at 3-3 and Burger remained in the game to play first base.

Burger entered the game on Saturday with a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and a batting average of .368 with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBI in that span. It was a subset of a larger stretch in which he’s been one of the most productive players in the lineup.

In his previous 34 games he slashed .305/.385/.534 with six home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBI which boosted his batting average from .208 to nearly .250.