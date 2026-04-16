Rangers Notes: Texas IL Moves, Jake Burger Homers Again, Gavin Collyer Debuts

The Texas Rangers hit two home runs on Wednesday against the Athletics. But it wasn’t enough to win.

The Rangers (9-9) lost to the Athletics (10-8), 6-5, even though Corey Seager hit a two-run home run and Jake Burger came off the bench to hit a three-run home run. A’s pitching held the Rangers to five hits. But, Rangers pitching allowed seven hits and six runs to the Athletics, with a pair of runs in the sixth inning and the seventh inning to put their lead to 6-2.

Seager’s two-run home run in the third inning, at the time, tied the game at 2-2. His fifth home run of the season, hit off Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn, was a 410-foot home run off a 90 mph cutter that sat over the middle of the plate after he took a 91 mph cutter high and out of the zone.

The home run scored Brandon Nimmo, who drew a walk in the preceding at-bat. Seager was in an unusual spot, as he batted second behind Nimmo so the Rangers could stack left-handed hitters against the right-handed Ginn.

Rangers Fall to A’s

Burger’s blast was in the eighth inning. It was preceded by a Seager walk and a Wyatt Langford single. Burger didn’t start the game but came off the bench to pinch-hit for Joc Pederson. He teed off on a 73.3 mph curveball from Mark Leiter Jr. and sent it 408 feet into the left field seats.

But the Athletics’ Joel Kuhnel came in after Leiter and retired the final four Texas winners for the save.

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker struggled with walks on Wednesday, as he allowed four in 4.2 innings of work. He did limit the damage, as he gave up four hits, two earned runs and struck out six in 97 pitches. Reliever Cole Winn gave up runs for the first time this season, as he allowed two hits and three earned runs in one inning of work.

Gavin Collyer, who had his contract selected on Wednesday, made his Major League debut in the seventh inning, striking out a batter. It was the only batter he faced.

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

Rangers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen narrated a video about Jackie Robinson. Jackie Robinson Day was on Wednesday.

Jackie’s lasting legacy reaches far beyond the field. He brought forth a new era in the country and the game that has defined it for generations. Today, we honor that legacy.



Narrated by Andrew McCutchen. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/00JqKsLxOw — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 15, 2026

the Rangers unveiled new City Connect wallpaper as they prepare for their first City Connect game next Friday at home.

New City Connect wallpapers just dropped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n95WFA4O4N — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 15, 2026

Gavin Collyer needed just three pitches to strike out Lawrence Butler for his first strikeout in his first MLB appearance, the same day he was called up from Triple-A Round Rock.

.@MikeBacsik breaks down Gavin Collyer's first career strikeout ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d4mlh4OcPB — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 16, 2026