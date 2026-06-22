Rangers Lineup for Marlins as Texas Shakes Up Probable Starting Pitcher

For Skip Schumaker, Miami is always going to mean something to him.

The first-year Texas Rangers manager began his managerial career with the Miami Marlins, and for the first time, he’ll manage their in the visitor’s dugout when he leads the Rangers into loanDepot Park on Monday for the first game of a three-game series.

Schumaker was hired to take over the Marlins before the 2023 season after he spent a few years as the bench coach with the St. Louis Cardinals. In two seasons with Miami, he went 146-178 and led the Marlins to the playoffs in his first season, as they went 84-78 and lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL wild card series.

After he and the Marlins parted ways, he spent a year as a special advisor to the Rangers before he took over as manager after Bruce Bochy and the Rangers parted ways after three seasons.

The Rangers (37-40) are two games back of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West and Texas wants, at minimum, a .500 road trip that will feature 10 games in 10 days in Miami, Toronto and Cleveland.

Texas also made a change for their probable starting pitcher. Here’s the lineup.

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 22, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

CF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Fla.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Marlins: Marlins.TV

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.97) vs. Miami RHP Tyler Phillips (1-2, 3.10)

Matchup Notes

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers are deploying Tyler Alexander as an opener, it would appear. Kumar Rocker was supposed to be the starting pitcher for this game, but Alexander popped up on the lineup when it came out. MLB.com confirmed that Texas will use the same set up they used on May 19 in Colorado when Alexander threw a scoreless first inning and Rocker threw 7.2 innings of near-pristine baseball.

Texas was looking at a bullpen day on Tuesday and may still be looking this way. But with the issues the Rangers have had in giving up first-inning home runs, the Rangers are deploying this experiment again.

Texas is using the typical lineup it would use with a right-handed pitcher. Jake Burger is 2-for-2 against Tyler Phillips lifetime.