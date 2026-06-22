Rangers-Marlins Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers are leaving for their third three-city road trip of the season. It could be a season-defining trip.

Texas (37-40) won its series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday, but the Rangers can’t seem to get traction on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. The Mariners are two games ahead of the Rangers entering Monday’s action and the Astros are now back in the race, just three games back. The Athletics are only a half-game back.

The Rangers just lost Jack Leiter to the injured list. The timing isn’t great since the Rangers don’t have a day off until July 3. Tuesday is likely a bullpen game for Texas, something Rangers boss Skip Schumaker wanted to avoid. It’s also a homecoming for Schumaker, who managed the Marlins from 2023-24.

The trip could be pivotal because the Rangers are facing three teams trending up. The Marlins are over .500 for the first time since April and on their best home winning streak in more than a decade. Next is the Toronto Blue Jays, who get Shane Bieber back in their rotation this week. Then it’s off to Cleveland, a team that even with Jose Ramriez can give Texas trouble.

By the time the Rangers return on July 2 to host the Detroit Tigers, they may have a clear idea if they’re buyers or sellers.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Fla.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Marlins: Marlins.TV

Tuesday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Marlins: Marlins.TV

Thursday: 11:10 a.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Marlins: Marlins.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Marlins: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Monday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 4.17) vs. Miami RHP Tyler Phillips (1-2, 3.10)

Tuesday: Texas TBA vs. Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-4, 4.18)

Wednesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (6-4, 3.59) vs. Miami TBD

Key Matchups

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Jake Burger (TEX) vs. Phillips, 2-for-2.

Elias Díaz (TEX) vs. Alcantara, .300, 1 HR, 2 RBI (10 at-bats).

Note: Only one Marlins player, Leo Jimenez, has faced Rocker. He is 0=for-1. Only one Marlins player has faced deGrom. Esteury Ruiz is hitless in three at-bats.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

7-Day Concussion List: SS Corey Seager.

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Evan Carter (right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand),

Rangers June Schedule

at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.