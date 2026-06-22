Wyatt Langford and Two Other Rangers Hitters Trending in Right Direction

For much of the season, the Texas Rangers have been trying to generate offense by any means necessary.

That hasn’t always worked. The Rangers (37-40) head to Miami two games out of first place in the American League West and without Corey Seager, who remains on the 7-day concussion list.

But other players are stepping up offensively. Here are three Rangers hitters that are trending in the right direction heading into the road trip, which will include 10 games in 10 days.

Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford launches a 3-run shot 💥 pic.twitter.com/P2KS6bTyCH — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

Langford returned from the injured list on June 5 and he’s been steadily hitting like the stealthy MVP candidate some thought he was entering the season. In June he is slashing .317/.369/.633 with five home runs and 12 RBI. Since June 12 in Boston, he’s had at least two hits in six games, including the last four, with all four home runs.

He’s moved to center field since the injury to Evan Carter and the acquisition to Jarred Kelenic and while his glove hasn’t translated as much as the Rangers hoped this weekend, they need his bat more than ever. Before he went on the injured list, he was slashing .238/.274/.363. He’s boosted his slash to .271/.315/.479 since his return.

Jake Burger

On May 11 Burger was batting .204. Fans were ready to trade him way. But he’s turned his bat around since then.

In his last 30 games he’s slashed .286/.361/.505 with five home runs and 15 RBI. In last 15 games that slash went up to .333/.397/.569 with three home runs and nine RBI. In the last seven games his slash is .296/.345/.481 with a home run and four RBI. His double on Friday helped fuel a huge 9-7 win while his home run on Saturday should have been a go-ahead two-run home run. Instead, it was a footnote.

His surge has pushed his season slash of .253/.310/.444 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. He could pass the 15 home runs and 53 RBI from last season by the All-Star break.

Nicky Lopez

Texas Rangers shortstop Nicky Lopez. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Lopez is turning into one of the best in-season signings the Rangers have made in some time. Signed for his glove because the Rangers were struggling up the middle defensively, he’s hitting the best he’s hit since 2021 with the Kansas City Royals (.300/.365/.378 in 151 games).

In June he’s slashed .350/.381/.375 with two RBI. He’s had a hit in five of his last six games. He won’t give the Rangers any slug. But with that on-base percentage at the bottom of the order, he can help flip the lineup to the top of the order and give hitters like Langford and Josh Jung runners to drive in.